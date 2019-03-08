Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash
PUBLISHED: 13:56 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 21 April 2019
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a car in north Suffolk today.
Police said the accident happened on the B1118 Chickering Road at Wingfield Green at just after 10am.
The motorcycle and a car were in collision. An air ambulance was called and arrived at 10.29am but the rider was taken to hospital by land ambulance – their injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.
The road was closed from the Fressingfield/Wingfield junction for a time, affecting travel from Hoxne to Stradbroke.
Vehicles were recovered and the road opened again by 12.32pm.