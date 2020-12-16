Published: 5:42 PM December 16, 2020 Updated: 6:16 PM December 16, 2020

Cordons were in place at a house in Woodbridge on Wednesday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An investigation into the death of a man at a house in Woodbridge has been launched by the Health and Safety Executive.

Police were called at 4.30pm on December 15, by the East of England Ambulance Service to an incident in Haughgate Close near Farlingaye High School.

It was reported that a man aged 30 had sustained injuries when part of a building fell on him in the rear garden of a property.

The incident happened at a residential address in the town at which renovation work was taking place.

Residents reported a huge emergency service presence in the area via social media following the building's collapse.

Both Suffolk Fire and Rescue and the Air Ambulance were also called to the house but the man died at the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that the man's next of kin had been informed.

No further details about the man's identity have been released by Suffolk police at this time.

A police scene remained in place in Haughgate Close on Wednesday with cordons around the front of the property and at the side entrance to the back of the house.

A police cordon is in place at the house in Woodbridge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Forensics teams were also seen in the area and officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The Health and Safety Executive, which regulates and enforces workplace health and safety in the UK, has also been informed of the incident in Woodbridge because of the building work taking place there.

It confirmed on Wednesday that it had begun its investigations into what had happened at the Woodbridge site.

This will be joint inquiry between the police Major Investigation Team and the Health and Safety Executive.

A HSE spokesman said : “We are aware of this incident and are currently making initial enquiries to establish further details.”

The incident has come as a shock to the wider community in the town.

Mayor of Woodbridge Sue Bale sent her condolences to the deceased man's family.

"I was so shocked to hear of the tragic accident in Haughgate Close, on Tuesday afternoon," said Ms Bale.

"I would like to express deepest condolences on behalf of the whole town to the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life. "