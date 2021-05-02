Missing man found in River Gipping reportedly seen weeks earlier

Published: 8:00 AM May 2, 2021

Hubert Mojsiuszko, whose body was found in the River Gipping in Ipswich - Credit: KRZYSZTOF KOWALEWSKI

An inquest has opened into death of a man whose body was found in the River Gipping in Ipswich after he had been missing for more than six weeks.

A body of a man was found in the water behind a block of flats in Yarmouth Road on the afternoon of December 15.

Suffolk police said the body was provisionally identified as 47-year-old Hubert Mojsiuszko, who was reported missing on November 2.

Mr Mojsiuszko had been last seen in the area of the Maja delicatessen in Bramford Road.

An inquest opening held at Landmark House in Ipswich on Friday heard that the body was identified as the former bus driver, who was originally from Poland, by comparing dental records.

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley was also told possible sightings of Mr Mojsiuszko had been reported on November 19, 27 and 30.

Mr Parsley adjourned the inquest for a case review to be held on August 6.

The hearing into Mr Mojsiuszko's death is set to resume on September 17.