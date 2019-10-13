262ft crane needed to finish mammoth scaffolding at Ickworth

The completed scaffolding at Ickworth Picture: NATIONAL TRUST/JEMMA FINCH JEMMA FINCH

A huge crane was needed to complete scaffolding at a Suffolk National Trust property as a £5million conservation project continues.

The 262ft crane lifting the scaffolding into place Picture: NATIONAL TRUST/JIM WOOLF The 262ft crane lifting the scaffolding into place Picture: NATIONAL TRUST/JIM WOOLF

Measuring a vast 131ft high and wide, the Italianate Palace at Ickworth, near Bury St Edmunds, has become surrounded by scaffolding which took more than two months to build.

The temporary scaffold roof required the used of a large crane - more than twice the size of the Rotunda - to lift it into place in 11 segments so vital work can then be carried out on the building's 200-year-old roof.

Mac McCullough, National Trust project co-ordinator, said: "The scaffolding around the Rotunda is an extremely complex design given the oval shape of the building, as well as the differing heights of the front and back of the building due to the moat.

"We started the process on Saturday, however had to concede to the windy weather and resume on Wednesday. For the first segment it still took over an hour to lift and place on the roof.

The crane in action Picture: NATIONAL TRUST/JIM WOOLF The crane in action Picture: NATIONAL TRUST/JIM WOOLF

"Due to the importance of protecting the Rotunda and the treasures within, the scaffolding has no contact to the building and is completely free standing to preserve and protect the building.

"We would like to thank our visitors for their patience as we have made changes to their visit over the last few days to accommodate the crane, we've had many people visit to see the crane in action and enjoy the spectacle."

The next stage of the conservation project is to re-tile the entire Rotunda roof - which will see 7,000 taken off and replaced with Westmoreland slate.

Anyone wishing to keep up-to-date with the project can click here for more information.