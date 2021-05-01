Published: 6:00 AM May 1, 2021

Nearly 20,000 shoppers visited Bury St Edmunds town centre in one day last week as footfall approached pre pandemic levels.

Last Saturday, April 24, was the busiest day for a long time, said business leader Mark Cordell, with footfall figures for last week up 327% on the same time last year - when we remained under tough lockdown restrictions.

Mark Cordell, CEO at ourburystedmunds BID. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brownn

The footfall data also shows 73,446 people visited the town centre last week, just shy of the 78,593 figure from two years ago before the Covid pandemic hit. The same week year the figure was just 17,197.

Unsurprisingly considerably more people in @ourburysteds last week than the same week last year! For what it's worth its a 313% increase! More importantly from my perspective is that the reopening of the town has gone so well, positive feedback from customers & businesses alike! — Mark Cordell (@MarkourbseBID) April 20, 2021

The opening of non-essential shops and outdoor eating and drinking areas from April 12 has helped entice people back into town.

Mr Cordell, chief executive of the Business Improvement District (BID) Our Bury St Edmunds, said "things are looking good".

"We are approaching the levels of 2019," he said. "It hasn't gone crazy, which I'm really glad about.

"Feedback from businesses and the public alike is very positive. I haven't had any information about people being inconsiderate or inappropriate."

He added: "We are hoping this will continue and be replicated when hospitality reopens on May 17."

Mr Cordell said the extended pedestrianisation of Abbeygate Street - a trial to support cafes and restaurants and boost footfall - had gone well.

Justin Sharp (left) receiving the Michelin Star award from sponsor David Scott of Lavazza Coffee - Credit: Jess Coppins

The town is known as a foodie destination, home to the county's only Michelin Starred restaurant, Pea Porridge, and many cafes and restaurants are making great use of outdoor seating.

Pea Porridge chef-patron Justin Sharp said: "It's great people are embracing outdoor sitting and café culture. Fingers crossed we have got great weather ahead of us."

Pea Porridge, which doesn't have an outdoor seating area, reopens on May 19.

Another success story for the town is that new businesses have been filling empty units.

An arts and events venue on the first floor of the historic Market Cross will also open in May after the Grade I listed property, owned by West Suffolk Council, sat vacant for years.







