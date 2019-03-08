Vandalised playgroup welcomes another donation

Hughes Electrical's Nick Boast hands over a printer and CD player to Eye Opportunity Group play leader, Jane Last Picture: HUGHES ELECTRICAL Hughes Electrical

A playgroup has been given another hand to put right damage caused by vandals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Diss branch of Hughes Electrical donated a printer and CD player to the Eye Opportunity Group following a spate of damage in May.

You may also want to watch:

Hughes manager Nick Boast said: "Like many, we were shocked to hear what had happened at the playschool, as we know what a great job the team do.

"We see ourselves as very much part of the community, so were delighted to offer some equipment to help the group get back to normal as quickly as possible."

Sanchia Brandreth, Eye Opportunity Group manager, said: "As a result of the vandalism, we struggled to offer the services we should to the families and children that rely on our support."

In June, the Rotary Club of Diss and District donated £500 to the almost entirely self-funded group, which stayed open thanks to staff and volunteers, providing a play space for children with learning needs.