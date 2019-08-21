E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'Young Ed' from Castle on the Hill video to volunteer at hospice shop

21 August, 2019 - 16:22
Hugo Fairbanks Weston, who played a young Ed Sheeran in the Castle on the Hill music video, with some of the singer's old clothes on a previous visit to the St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Framlingham. Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Hugo Fairbanks Weston, who played a young Ed Sheeran in the Castle on the Hill music video, with some of the singer's old clothes on a previous visit to the St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Framlingham. Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Shoppers in Framlingham might be forgiven for thinking they've bumped into Ed Sheeran himself this week - when one of his best-known look-alikes makes a guest appearance at a charity shop.

Hugo Fairbanks Weston, who played Hugo Fairbanks Weston, who played "Young Ed" in Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill video. Picture: St Elizabeth Hospice

The St Elizabeth Hospice store in Framlingham is one of the superstar's favourite shops, with the Perfect singer recently donating 300 items of his old clothing there for auction.

With Ed's homecoming gigs taking place in Ipswich this weekend, the recent influx of clothing has brought more people into the Market Hill store desperate to get a look at memorabilia from their favourite star.

And one of those serving behind the counter on the first day of the gigs on Friday will be Hugo Fairbanks Weston, who famously starred as a younger version of Ed Sheeran in the video of Castle on the Hill.

Hugo, a former Thomas Mills High School pupil who was given the chance to star in the music video by Ed, has already volunteered at the shop a couple of times before.

The video for Castle on the Hill, Ed Sheeran's "love song for Suffolk", propelled Hugo and other unassuming youngsters into the musical limelight, with the song reminiscing about Ed's days growing up.

Hugo is due to help out for a couple of hours from 9.45am, before himself heading to Chantry Park to see his near double in action.

"It's sweet because everyone asks for his autograph," said manager Rachail Pollard.

"It's amazing how similar he looks. Everyone wants to have their photo taken with him. He's always willing to help the hospice."

Mrs Pollard said the store was benefiting from Ed Sheeran mania in the run-up to the concerts at Chantry Park in Ipswich, which begin on Friday, August 23.

"It's been amazing this week with the amount of people coming through," she said.

"It's definitely drawing people to Framlingham and putting us on the map."

The four nights of concerts run until Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Matchday Recap: Jackson wins it deep into stoppage time at Portman Road

Andre Dozzell battles with Scott Wagstaff in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

