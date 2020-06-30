E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Premier League stars send video messages for Suffolk best friends fighting cancer

PUBLISHED: 11:46 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 30 June 2020

Best friends Lucas and Oliver from Elmswell have both experienced isolation while battling cancer Picture: CANCER RESEARCH UK

Best friends Lucas and Oliver from Elmswell have both experienced isolation while battling cancer Picture: CANCER RESEARCH UK

CANCER RESEARCH UK

Two best friends from Elmswell who have battled cancer together have received video messages from their Premier League football idols.

Oliver Doughty is continuingOliver Doughty is continuing

Classmates Oliver Doughty and Lucas Newton both play for Elmswell Youth FC but haven’t played together since before coronavirus lockdown due to their cancer fights.

The two have been battling the disease together but were forced into isolation during lockdown, with their fathers helping them stay in touch by recording keepie uppie practice in their back gardens.

Oliver, 12, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2018 and is halfway through a three-year treatment plan, while fellow 12-year-old Lucas was now been given the all-clear after being diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in 2019.

MORE: Brave best friends battling cancer share isolation advice

Spurs fan Lucas who posted keepie uppie films online in support of Cancer Research UK's Race For Life Home Challenge Picture: CANCER RESARCH UK/PASpurs fan Lucas who posted keepie uppie films online in support of Cancer Research UK's Race For Life Home Challenge Picture: CANCER RESARCH UK/PA

After hearing of their stories, football idols Hugo Lloris and John Stones sent the pair video messages to motivate them to keep raising money for Race For Life.

In his video message, Spurs captain and France international Lloris said: “I know you have been separated for a long time because of your illness and now the virus, but it’s fantastic that you are keeping in touch and helping others while in isolation.”

Man City and England defender Stones added: “We know how much you have been through together and it’s inspiring to see, and just how strong your relationship is.

“Stay safe, look after yourselves and keep practising your keepie uppies.”

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris also sent a video to the Suffolk children Picture: CANCER RESEARCH UK/PATottenham captain Hugo Lloris also sent a video to the Suffolk children Picture: CANCER RESEARCH UK/PA

MORE: Ipswich pupil, 13, climbs Mt Everest from home during lockdown

After watching the video, Man City fan Oliver, who is on target to achieve 200 keepie uppies a day, said: “It was so cool and really kind of Hugo and John to send their messages.

“Lucas is my best friend. We have known each other for ages, we play in the same football team and, since we both got diagnosed, we have become even closer.

“Isolation is difficult but you just have to keep busy, learn something new, like another language.”

Manchester City and England defender John Stones sent the pair a video message Picture: CANCER RESEARCH UK/PAManchester City and England defender John Stones sent the pair a video message Picture: CANCER RESEARCH UK/PA

Lucas’ father Scott, 41, said the messages of support were “amazing”.

Mr Newton added: “We are all so very proud of them both.

“Lucas and Oliver are friends for life.

“When both boys were diagnosed with cancer it left us all in complete shock.

“For it to happen to two lads who have been best mates for years is beyond words.”

Information on how to raise money for Race For Life can be found here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ranking Ipswich Town’s home kits from the last 20 years... as Blues prepare to launch new shirt

Andy Warren has ranked Ipswich Town's kits from worst to first. Picture: ARCHANT

Giant business park planned near A14 benefits from £40k in green funding

The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket Picture: SEALAND AERIAL

Primary school goes ‘above and beyond’ to reopen for all pupils

Head Teacher of Woolpit Primary Academy Sarah Clayton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ranking Ipswich Town’s home kits from the last 20 years... as Blues prepare to launch new shirt

Andy Warren has ranked Ipswich Town's kits from worst to first. Picture: ARCHANT

Giant business park planned near A14 benefits from £40k in green funding

The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket Picture: SEALAND AERIAL

Primary school goes ‘above and beyond’ to reopen for all pupils

Head Teacher of Woolpit Primary Academy Sarah Clayton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Air ambulance lands at Woodbridge school field

An air ambulance landed at Kyson Primary School after a nearby resident suffered a cardiac arrest Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters called after 200 tyres found alight near Ipswich

Fire crews from Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds were called to the scene of the fire at West Meadows Travellers' Site Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Tree planting and more rubbish collection options - the green measures Babergh and Mid Suffolk are pursuing revealed

Establishing more electric vehicle (EV) charging points, such as this one at Needham Lake, are among Babergh and Mid Sufolk's plans for carbon reduction. Picture: BMSDC

Tesco in Stowmarket reinstates one-way system

The Tesco store in Stowmarket briefly dropped their one-way system after customers repeatedly ignored floor markings Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Consider letting beauty salons reopen this weekend, says Ipswich MP Tom Hunt

The Beauty Academy in Duke Street, Ipswich, which is campaigning to reopen. Picture: THE BEAUTY ACADEMY