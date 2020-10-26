E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police called after human bones taken to Sudbury recycling centre

PUBLISHED: 18:16 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:16 26 October 2020

A member of the public has attempted to dispose of human bones at a Sudbury recycling centre Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A number of bones have been seized by police after a member of the public tried to dispose of them at a Sudbury recycling centre.

Police were called to the recycling centre in Sandy Lane on Saturday afternoon, October 24, after receiving reports a member of the public had attempted to dispose of the bones.

It is understood the bones had been used for medical purposes, and are therefore not being treated as suspicious by Suffolk Constabulary following their enquiries.

A police spokeswoman said the bones, which were stamped and contained within a box, are not being linked to the discovery of bones in the River Stour earlier this year.

She added the bones have been recovered by police for “medical purposes”.

A murder investigation into the bones found in the river remains ongoing, while officers have spoken to around 750 people and taken more than 140 statements.

