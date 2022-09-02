Former Human League star Martyn Ware to appear at Suffolk festival

Former Human League star Martyn Ware will be appearing at Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A star line-up has been announced for the 10th anniversary of a major Suffolk festival this weekend, including a former member of pop act Human League.

Martyn Ware, founder of Human League and Heaven 17, will be appearing at Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music, along with Ibiza DJ Chris Coco and electronic musician Justin Robertson.

There will also be appearances by Les Spaine, godfather of UK Funk and Motown label boss, Ben Osborne, founder of Noise of Art and Woodbridge Festival, Auntie L, a London-based Ghanian funk DJ and leading Suffolk bands and singers JS & The Lockerbillies, Jupiter Ray, Latin Heat and Peter Hepworth.

The festival will run from Saturday, September 3 to Monday, September 5 and will feature three days of international stars appearing alongside local musicians, with music, art, spoken word and literature, a large eco area, stalls and artisan Caribbean carnival caterers, as well as craft beer bars and independent wines specialists and cocktails.

The 10th anniversary weekend starts in Elmhurst Park and the Community Hall on Saturday, moves to The Boathouse and Whisstocks Square by the Tide Mill on Sunday and ends at The Riverside Theatre and Cinema on Monday with an appearance by Mr Ware.

Funding for the event has come from Arts Council England, East Suffolk Council and Woodbridge Town Council and means the festival will be able to hold its annual Fish Friendly Fireworks display on Saturday and its annual art competition on the same day in Elmhurst Park.

Details of the competition will be announced during the festival and artists of all ages will be invited to submit artworks for projection on the Tide Mill during the Fish Friendly Firework display.

There will also be Arts and Kids zones with family-friendly art activities, including the Tiger Trail, Kids Yoga with Khangaroot, Make and Do sessions, Story Making and Movement with Tassa, Jetty Lane, Doodle Pitstop and The Colouring Station.