'Human swan' flies into Suffolk despite bad weather delays

Published: 6:04 PM August 20, 2021

A "human swan" has flown into Suffolk on an electric paramotor after battling bad weather during a daring 3,000-mile trip around the UK to highlight the dangers of climate change.

Sacha Dench at Sizewell B nuclear power station during her voyage - Credit: EDF Energy

Windy weather has delayed Sacha Dench's audacious bid to circumnavigate mainland Britain and set a Guinness World Record for the first long-distance expedition attempted with an electric paramotor.

Sacha Dench hopes the trip will raise awareness about climate change - Credit: Conservation-Without-Borders.org

She was due to be seen in Suffolk's skies in July and was looking forward to landing in Sudbury, where she went to school.

But the adventurer, who has gained global fame for her expeditions, has been delayed several times by strong winds - as her paramotor only gives her 30 to 40 minutes of flight.

However, she has landed at Sizewell B nuclear power station and plans to embark on trips around Suffolk.

In particular, she hopes to visit the Somerleyton Estate to learn about the ambitious 50-year WildEast project to make East Anglia “one of the world’s great nature reserves”.

Sacha said the the difficult weather she has faced only underscores how "extreme weather conditions are going to be more and more part of the future".

Sacha Dench is hoping to circumnavigate the country - Credit: Conservation-Without-Borders.org

"We've been feeling the challenges of climate change," she said.

"I feel that the job of raising awareness about the issue is being done by climate change itself.

"Generally, I don't take off if the winds are very strong. I've had a few occasions where I've had to land in a football field when it's got worse.

"I definitely hope people are going to see the sort of challenges there are."

Paramotorist Sacha Dench with her adapted electric paramotor - Credit: PA

She also hopes that inventors will "see me struggling a bit a be inspired to help" - by trying to create new, high-powered green technology.

Sacha, whose family home in Australia was tragically destroyed by bushfires, is determined to complete the mission as a "rallying cry" to tackle the dangers of global warming.

"The world is changing much faster than we think," she warned as she set off on her challenge.

"It might be a more moderate environment in the UK, but other places aren't and it's changing really fast.

"Last year, we lost our home in Australia because of bushfires. We lost everything.

"Suddenly, it became an issue that was really close to home.

"All of the issues of climate change are affecting species in the UK and it will start to affect things like food production.

However, she added: "We have a huge amount of power to do something about it.

"The advantage I have as a scientist is that I understand enough about climate change to see that there are solutions.

"We just have to really start to focus on those and get enough momentum.

"If we think about how quickly we drove the industrial revolution, there's no reason we can't do the same with the green revolution.

"We just have to be bold."

Sacha's mission is sponsored by EDF Energy, as she believes nuclear power is part of the solution to the country's energy needs.

Robert Gunn, station manager at Sizewell B, said that Sacha's "inspirational" trek would "capture the hearts and minds of people".

He added: "Sacha is bringing some of the issues to the forefront, and nuclear has to be part of the energy mix."

Julia Pyke, director of financing for the planned Sizewell C project, said: "People think that a nuclear power station is big, but actually it's tiny in proportion to other ways of making energy."

Hugh Somerleyton, who is leading the WildEast project, said: "We all have to get better at recognising at recognising that we have to make significant change.

"There is no-one in the country that doesn't have a big role to play."