Man arrested after three people stabbed

PUBLISHED: 08:55 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 13 July 2019

A man is being questioned by detectives after three people were stabbed in Witham Picture: SU ANDERSON

Three people were taken to hospital after being stabbed in an incident in Witham.

Essex Police said this morning that officers had been called to an address in Humber Road last night to reports that a man and a woman, both aged 35, and a 28-year-old woman had been stabbed.

A police spokesman said: "They were taken to hospital and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Officers carried out a search of the area and arrested a 27-year-old man nearby on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He had a stab wound and was also taken to hospital.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."

The incident happened at around 7.15pm.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call DS Rob Dines in the Chelmsford domestic abuse investigation team on 101, quoting reference 42/110767/19.

