Can you spot yourself at town's vibrant street festival?

Vicki Bye, of Royle Entertainment, greeted visitors on stilts Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Hundreds of people flocked to a popular Bury St Edmunds street today as independent businesses hosted a day of family fun.

Vintage singing trio the Knightingales also performed Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Crowds enjoyed food and drink, live music, stilt walkers, and hula-hooping at the St John's Street Festival, which made a return after five years, thanks to funding from town councillors Julia Wakelam and Kevin Hind.

Businesses from St John's Street, which is known for its vibrant mix of independent shops, worked together to stage the event and raise awareness of all they have to offer.

Vicki Bye, of Royle Entertainment greeted shoppers on stilts, while acts such as Stagecoach Performing Arts School and vintage singing trio The Knightingales wooed crowds.

Visitors dancing to the live entertainment on offer Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District (BID), said: "St John's Street is a jewel in the Our Bury St Edmunds crown and we work closely with our members there to support them with events such as Independents' Week in July among others.

"But the commitment that all the businesses there put in to making the St John's Street Festival happen is a demonstration of the true community spirit that makes this part of the town centre a great place to visit and shop."

Vintage singing trio the Knightingales wooed crowds Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Crowds of people enjoyed the festival, which celebrates independent traders Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Stagecoach Performing Arts School in Bury St Edmunds provided some entertainment at the street fair Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD Stagecoach Performing Arts School in Bury St Edmunds provided some entertainment at the street fair Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD