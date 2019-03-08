Partly Cloudy

Hundreds of dog walkers descend on grand Suffolk estate for popular charity event

PUBLISHED: 19:22 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:50 12 May 2019

Participants in the Great British Dog Walk at Ickworth Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Participants in the Great British Dog Walk at Ickworth Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

Hundreds of dogs of all shapes and sizes and their owners took part in a popular charity event at the weekend - which was celebrating its fifth anniversary.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes took part Picture: RACHEL EDGEDogs of all shapes and sizes took part Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Great British Dog Walk, which was held at the National Trust's Ickworth Park, near Bury St Edmunds, on Sunday raises money for national charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

Sponsored by Specsavers Audiologists, the event helps Hearing Dogs to raise more funds to change the lives of deaf people.

Participants could choose from a 3k buggy and wheelchair-friendly route to a more challenging 8k route.

It was the event's fifth anniversary Picture: RACHEL EDGEIt was the event's fifth anniversary Picture: RACHEL EDGE

There was also a dog show, have-a-go dog agility, craft stands and a barbecue.

New for this year, walkers could get themselves or their dogs sponsored by friends, family and colleagues to raise money to fund hearing puppy Troy's training journey.

Cocker spaniel Troy has just begun his two-year journey and will learn to deaf people to important and life-saving sounds, such as the smoke alarm, alarm clock and oven timer.

There were two routes at the event Picture: RACHEL EDGEThere were two routes at the event Picture: RACHEL EDGE

It costs £40,000 to fully train and support a puppy such as Troy as Hearing Dogs for Deaf People receives no government funding.

The event raises money for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe event raises money for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A participant at the event Picture: RACHEL EDGEA participant at the event Picture: RACHEL EDGE

An excited participant greets our photographer Picture: RACHEL EDGEAn excited participant greets our photographer Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

