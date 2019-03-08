Video

Hundreds of dog walkers descend on grand Suffolk estate for popular charity event

Participants in the Great British Dog Walk at Ickworth Park

Hundreds of dogs of all shapes and sizes and their owners took part in a popular charity event at the weekend - which was celebrating its fifth anniversary.

The Great British Dog Walk, which was held at the National Trust's Ickworth Park, near Bury St Edmunds, on Sunday raises money for national charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

Sponsored by Specsavers Audiologists, the event helps Hearing Dogs to raise more funds to change the lives of deaf people.

Participants could choose from a 3k buggy and wheelchair-friendly route to a more challenging 8k route.

There was also a dog show, have-a-go dog agility, craft stands and a barbecue.

New for this year, walkers could get themselves or their dogs sponsored by friends, family and colleagues to raise money to fund hearing puppy Troy's training journey.

Cocker spaniel Troy has just begun his two-year journey and will learn to deaf people to important and life-saving sounds, such as the smoke alarm, alarm clock and oven timer.

It costs £40,000 to fully train and support a puppy such as Troy as Hearing Dogs for Deaf People receives no government funding.

