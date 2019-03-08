Hundreds celebrate Bury St Edmunds' big Christmas lights switch-on

Hundreds of people descended on Bury St Edmunds this evening for the town's big Christmas lights switch-on.

The town centre was bustling as local hero Daniel Challenor pressed the button to turn on the festive illuminations.

Mr Challenor, front of house manager at Wagamama resturant in the town, had saved a customer's life on his first day at the job, giving life-saving CPR before medics arrived at the scene.

A spokesman for OurBuryStEdmunds said this year's lights switch-on was a huge success.

"I don't have the official figure for the number of people who celebrated the lights switch on but the town centre was packed with people, she said.

"We had a fantastic stage show by the Suffolk police choir and the cast of the Theatre Royal's pantomime.

"Everything went really well and the weather held out too. "From the time the crowds started gathering, just after 4pm, the weather has been really good. "It was a bit chilly but more than you can hope for at this time of year.

"The lights switch-on is really well supported by the people of Bury St Edmunds and marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in style."

