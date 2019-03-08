E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hundreds celebrate Bury St Edmunds' big Christmas lights switch-on

PUBLISHED: 21:24 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:24 14 November 2019

Lily with santa at the Bury light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lily with santa at the Bury light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Hundreds of people descended on Bury St Edmunds this evening for the town's big Christmas lights switch-on.

Lily with santa at the Bury light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDLily with santa at the Bury light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The town centre was bustling as local hero Daniel Challenor pressed the button to turn on the festive illuminations.

Mr Challenor, front of house manager at Wagamama resturant in the town, had saved a customer's life on his first day at the job, giving life-saving CPR before medics arrived at the scene.

Santa at the Bury light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDSanta at the Bury light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A spokesman for OurBuryStEdmunds said this year's lights switch-on was a huge success.

"I don't have the official figure for the number of people who celebrated the lights switch on but the town centre was packed with people, she said.

The ferris wheel at the Bury light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe ferris wheel at the Bury light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

"We had a fantastic stage show by the Suffolk police choir and the cast of the Theatre Royal's pantomime.

"Everything went really well and the weather held out too. "From the time the crowds started gathering, just after 4pm, the weather has been really good. "It was a bit chilly but more than you can hope for at this time of year.

The Bury light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe Bury light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

"The lights switch-on is really well supported by the people of Bury St Edmunds and marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in style."

A happy elf at the Bury light switch onPicture: CHARLOTTE BONDA happy elf at the Bury light switch onPicture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Bury light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDBury light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Bury light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDBury light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Daniel Challenor turning the christmas lights on Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDDaniel Challenor turning the christmas lights on Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Local hero Daniel Challenor turned on the lights for Bury this year Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDLocal hero Daniel Challenor turned on the lights for Bury this year Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

sasha with the christmas elf Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDsasha with the christmas elf Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Bury light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDBury light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Suffolk constabulary male choir took to the stage Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe Suffolk constabulary male choir took to the stage Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The St Johns ambulance team Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe St Johns ambulance team Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Jessica Barber academy of dance Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe Jessica Barber academy of dance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

CHristmas characters spreading joy at the light switch on in Bury Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDCHristmas characters spreading joy at the light switch on in Bury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Bury light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDBury light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Bury light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDBury light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Daisy and Richie Farrow enjoying the christmas lights Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDDaisy and Richie Farrow enjoying the christmas lights Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ladies on stilts at the Bury christmas light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDLadies on stilts at the Bury christmas light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A happy christmas elf Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDA happy christmas elf Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The tudor luxury praline serving caramelised almonds at the Bury light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe tudor luxury praline serving caramelised almonds at the Bury light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Harper May with her favourite characters Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDHarper May with her favourite characters Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ruby Brooklyn enjoying the christmas lights Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDRuby Brooklyn enjoying the christmas lights Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sisters Constance and Clemency enjoying the light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDSisters Constance and Clemency enjoying the light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Michelle and nurse bury from my wish charity Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDMichelle and nurse bury from my wish charity Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Balloon makers Paul and Theresa Pleasant Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDBalloon makers Paul and Theresa Pleasant Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nancie and Sylvi having a great time at the christmas light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDNancie and Sylvi having a great time at the christmas light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lily with santa at the bury christmas switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDLily with santa at the bury christmas switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Georgia King with her favourite characters Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDGeorgia King with her favourite characters Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlie from The Olde Sweet Shoppe stall at the Bury christmas light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDCharlie from The Olde Sweet Shoppe stall at the Bury christmas light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

It might be wet – but East Anglia needs more rain say environment experts

Heavy rain may be causing problems - but we need much more of it, says the Environment Agency. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Who’s standing in Suffolk in 2019 General Election? How you can take part

Sandy Martin is hoping to retain the Ipswich seat. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Floods across Suffolk after heavy rainfall

Parts of Aldeburgh, including Aldringham Lane have flooded because of the excessive rainfall. Picture: GLORIA BROWN

A14 fully reopened after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Hundreds celebrate Bury St Edmunds’ big Christmas lights switch-on

Lily with santa at the Bury light switch on Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists