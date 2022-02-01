Hundreds of fish rescued from water treatment plant

Hundreds of fish were rescued from a water treatment plant near Colchester - Credit: Essex & Suffolk Water

More than 200 fish have been rescued from a water treatment plant near Colchester.

Workers from Essex and Suffolk Water carried out the mission after several different species made themselves at home in a settlement tank at the waterworks at Layer de la Haye.

Experts and local fisheries were contacted to assist in rescuing the fish, which included bream, perch, roach, and bullheads.

A European Bullhead - Credit: Essex & Suffolk Water

Nick Trice, water supply manager for Essex and Suffolk Water, said: “It’s not uncommon for wildlife to make itself at home in our settlement tanks — which store water from Abberton Reservoir before the treatment process begins.

A common Roach - Credit: Essex & Suffolk Water

“We noticed that there was an awful lot of fish in the tanks, so we got in touch with our resident conservation team who were able to give us advice on how best to rescue and relocate them in the safest way possible.”

A European Perch - Credit: Essex & Suffolk Water

First, the company drained water from the tanks to make it safe for their contractors to enter, then employees specially trained to work in confined spaces hand netted the fish, and transferred them into fish slings.

The fish were transferred to an oxygenated tank and then onto new homes - Credit: Essex & Suffolk Water

Essex and Suffolk Water then worked with two fishing clubs, the Colchester Angling Preservation Society and Blind Lane Fisheries in Chelmsford to transfer the fish into oxygenated tanks.

They were then taken into new waters, where they were rehomed.

Dr Kim Wallis, conservation advisor for Essex and Suffolk Water, said: “I work very closely with project managers and colleagues to provide ecological advice, as well as keeping an eye out for wildlife across our sites.

"Rescuing the fish really was a team effort and it’s lovely to have been able to rehome them.”

If you spot a fish in need, you can call the Environment Agency's hotline on 0800 80 70 60.