Hundreds of fish rescued from water treatment plant
- Credit: Essex & Suffolk Water
More than 200 fish have been rescued from a water treatment plant near Colchester.
Workers from Essex and Suffolk Water carried out the mission after several different species made themselves at home in a settlement tank at the waterworks at Layer de la Haye.
Experts and local fisheries were contacted to assist in rescuing the fish, which included bream, perch, roach, and bullheads.
Nick Trice, water supply manager for Essex and Suffolk Water, said: “It’s not uncommon for wildlife to make itself at home in our settlement tanks — which store water from Abberton Reservoir before the treatment process begins.
“We noticed that there was an awful lot of fish in the tanks, so we got in touch with our resident conservation team who were able to give us advice on how best to rescue and relocate them in the safest way possible.”
First, the company drained water from the tanks to make it safe for their contractors to enter, then employees specially trained to work in confined spaces hand netted the fish, and transferred them into fish slings.
Essex and Suffolk Water then worked with two fishing clubs, the Colchester Angling Preservation Society and Blind Lane Fisheries in Chelmsford to transfer the fish into oxygenated tanks.
Most Read
- 1 Tribute to 'caring' mum, 43, who loved family holidays and fishing
- 2 Suffolk seaside town named one of the most upmarket in the country
- 3 Assessment of Ipswich Town's squad now the window's shut
- 4 Man arrested as armed police attend incident near paramedic station
- 5 Rating Ipswich Town's January transfer window business
- 6 Have you eaten at this exclusive lunch club - on a Suffolk industrial estate?
- 7 Painter and decorator banned from road for drink driving
- 8 No more signings likely... with Matete set for Sunderland
- 9 Teenager seriously hurt after knife attack in Ipswich
- 10 Plans for 15 holiday lodges given green light
They were then taken into new waters, where they were rehomed.
Dr Kim Wallis, conservation advisor for Essex and Suffolk Water, said: “I work very closely with project managers and colleagues to provide ecological advice, as well as keeping an eye out for wildlife across our sites.
"Rescuing the fish really was a team effort and it’s lovely to have been able to rehome them.”
If you spot a fish in need, you can call the Environment Agency's hotline on 0800 80 70 60.