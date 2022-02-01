News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Hundreds of fish rescued from water treatment plant

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 6:43 PM February 1, 2022
Hundreds of fish were rescued from a water treatment plant near Colchester

Hundreds of fish were rescued from a water treatment plant near Colchester - Credit: Essex & Suffolk Water

More than 200 fish have been rescued from a water treatment plant near Colchester. 

Workers from Essex and Suffolk Water carried out the mission after several different species made themselves at home in a settlement tank at the waterworks at Layer de la Haye. 

Experts and local fisheries were contacted to assist in rescuing the fish, which included bream, perch, roach, and bullheads. 

A European Bullhead which was rescued from a water treatment plant near colchester

A European Bullhead - Credit: Essex & Suffolk Water

Nick Trice, water supply manager for Essex and Suffolk Water, said: “It’s not uncommon for wildlife to make itself at home in our settlement tanks — which store water from Abberton Reservoir before the treatment process begins.

A common Roach as found in a water treatment plant near colchester

A common Roach - Credit: Essex & Suffolk Water

“We noticed that there was an awful lot of fish in the tanks, so we got in touch with our resident conservation team who were able to give us advice on how best to rescue and relocate them in the safest way possible.”

A European Perch found in a water treatment plant near Colchester

A European Perch - Credit: Essex & Suffolk Water

First, the company drained water from the tanks to make it safe for their contractors to enter, then employees specially trained to work in confined spaces hand netted the fish, and transferred them into fish slings. 

The fish were transferred to an oxygenated tank and then onto new homes in colchester and chelmsford

The fish were transferred to an oxygenated tank and then onto new homes - Credit: Essex & Suffolk Water

Essex and Suffolk Water then worked with two fishing clubs, the Colchester Angling Preservation Society and Blind Lane Fisheries in Chelmsford to transfer the fish into oxygenated tanks.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tribute to 'caring' mum, 43, who loved family holidays and fishing
  2. 2 Suffolk seaside town named one of the most upmarket in the country
  3. 3 Assessment of Ipswich Town's squad now the window's shut
  1. 4 Man arrested as armed police attend incident near paramedic station
  2. 5 Rating Ipswich Town's January transfer window business
  3. 6 Have you eaten at this exclusive lunch club - on a Suffolk industrial estate?
  4. 7 Painter and decorator banned from road for drink driving
  5. 8 No more signings likely... with Matete set for Sunderland
  6. 9 Teenager seriously hurt after knife attack in Ipswich
  7. 10 Plans for 15 holiday lodges given green light

They were then taken into new waters, where they were rehomed. 

Dr Kim Wallis, conservation advisor for Essex and Suffolk Water, said: “I work very closely with project managers and colleagues to provide ecological advice, as well as keeping an eye out for wildlife across our sites.

"Rescuing the fish really was a team effort and it’s lovely to have been able to rehome them.”

If you spot a fish in need, you can call the Environment Agency's hotline on 0800 80 70 60. 

Essex Live News
Colchester News

Don't Miss

The site between Ferry Road, Conway and Swallow Closes and Gulpher Road in Felixstowe will see 150 new homes

Planning and Development

Planning application expected soon for 150 homes on edge of town

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Eighteen fire vehicles have been called to a blaze at Nutshells Tearoom, Gipping Road, Stowupland.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Stowupland tearoom to be demolished after being gutted by huge blaze

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon has been set up on the path that runs alongside Mount Road in Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Live News

Two arrested after 14-year-old stabbed on Moreton Hall estate

Mariam Ghaemi and Angus Williams

Logo Icon
The A12 has been closed in both directions at Darsham after a crash between a car and a motorbike

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A12 reopens after 'serious' crash between car and motorbike

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon