News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'I've never seen anything like it' - hundreds of starfish wash up on beach

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:55 PM March 28, 2022
Walkers have discovered that hundreds of starfish have washed up on Kessingland beach in Suffolk

Walkers have discovered that hundreds of starfish have washed up on Kessingland beach in Suffolk - Credit: Joanne Butler

Hundreds of starfish have washed up on a beach near Lowestoft in Suffolk.

Walkers this morning discovered the beach at Kessingland had been covered with the creatures. 

Dog walkers in the area should keep a careful eye on their pets as these sea creatures can carry paralytic shellfish poison, which can be very dangerous if dogs eat them.

While starfish look beautiful, they can be extremely dangerous to dogs if eaten as they carry paralytic shellfish poison

While starfish look beautiful, they can be extremely dangerous to dogs if eaten as they carry paralytic shellfish poison - Credit: Joanne Butler

One walker, Joanne Butler, said: "On Kessingland beach, there are hundreds of washed-up starfish. I have never seen anything like it. It happened last week too, thousands.

Mrs Butler took a series of photographs documenting the beach and described the situation as "heartbreaking".

Mrs Butler took a series of photographs showing the creatures were strewn across the 

Mrs Butler took a series of photographs showing the creatures were strewn across the - Credit: Joanne Butler

She added: "My husband had a job here and I was just killing time. 

"I spoke to two ladies on the beach and they said they had about six on the beach last year but they had never seen this many before."

The National Oceanographic Centre and the Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority have been approached for comment.

Suffolk Live News
Kessingland News

Don't Miss

Fire at The Manor, Herringswell

Suffolk Live News

14 fire crews tackle blaze at manor house in Suffolk village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
People boating on the River Stour in Flatford, Babergh

Data

Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Paul Mariner banners on display in the stands ahead of the game.

Ipswich Town vs Plymouth Argyle | Live

Matchday Recap: Town take the points on Mariner Day

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Kieron Dyer pictured ahead of the game against Bristol Rovers.

Interview

Kieron Dyer: Why I quit Ipswich Town U23s job

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon