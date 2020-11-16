Funeral directors take ‘Light a Candle’ memorial service online

Hunnaball Family Funeral Group is holding an online 'Light a Candle' memorial service on Saturday, November 21

Suffolk and Essex funeral directors Hunnaball are taking their Light a Candle memorial service online this weekend, to support grieving families.

Melanie Hunnaball, director of Hunnaball Funeral Group

Hunnaball Family Funeral Group had to cancel the services it usually holds annually in all its 11 branches, including those in Ipswich and Colchester, because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Instead, at 11am on Saturday, November 21, the Hunnaball family will host a live-streamed memorial service from St James the Great Church in Colchester on Facebook and YouTube.

Director Melanie Hunnaball said: “When we had to cancel the services, we were all devastated, but we knew we had to find an alternative. Since many of us have had to get used to new technologies as a way to stay in touch, during the pandemic, we decided to make use of it ourselves, to support grieving families.

“We are broadcasting a single service on behalf of all of our offices on livestream. Then we can gather together, staff, families and friends, many of whom have been bereaved in recent months, and remember. So, wherever they are, people can join us in lighting a candle to remember those whom they miss most.”

All are welcome to join the online service to remember their loved ones, whether they are a client of Hunnaball or not.

Visit @hunnaball on Facebook or visit the Hunnaball Family Funeral Group YouTube channel. The service will continue to be available on YouTube after Saturday.