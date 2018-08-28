Essex fire crews called to Colchester bedroom fire

The fire took place on Hunwicke Road in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Fire crews from Colchester and Wivenhoe have been called out to a bedroom fire in Colchester this evening.

Crews from Essex Fire and Rescue were called to a house on Hunwicke Road after a neighbour noticed smoke coming from the property.

On arrival at the scene firefighters searched the house and reported that there was a fire in a first floor bedroom.

A spokesman for the service said: “Firefighters tackled the fire and cleared the property of smoke by 6.30pm.

“Firefighters carried out an investigation but were unable to establish the cause of the fire.

“Around 50% of the bedroom has been damaged by the fire and the whole first floor of the house has suffered smoke damage.”