Essex fire crews called to Colchester bedroom fire
PUBLISHED: 23:19 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 23:19 20 November 2018
Archant
Fire crews from Colchester and Wivenhoe have been called out to a bedroom fire in Colchester this evening.
Crews from Essex Fire and Rescue were called to a house on Hunwicke Road after a neighbour noticed smoke coming from the property.
On arrival at the scene firefighters searched the house and reported that there was a fire in a first floor bedroom.
A spokesman for the service said: “Firefighters tackled the fire and cleared the property of smoke by 6.30pm.
“Firefighters carried out an investigation but were unable to establish the cause of the fire.
“Around 50% of the bedroom has been damaged by the fire and the whole first floor of the house has suffered smoke damage.”