Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Essex fire crews called to Colchester bedroom fire

PUBLISHED: 23:19 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 23:19 20 November 2018

The fire took place on Hunwicke Road in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The fire took place on Hunwicke Road in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Fire crews from Colchester and Wivenhoe have been called out to a bedroom fire in Colchester this evening.

Crews from Essex Fire and Rescue were called to a house on Hunwicke Road after a neighbour noticed smoke coming from the property.

On arrival at the scene firefighters searched the house and reported that there was a fire in a first floor bedroom.

A spokesman for the service said: “Firefighters tackled the fire and cleared the property of smoke by 6.30pm.

“Firefighters carried out an investigation but were unable to establish the cause of the fire.

“Around 50% of the bedroom has been damaged by the fire and the whole first floor of the house has suffered smoke damage.”

Will new West Suffolk Council get royal approval in 2019?

Yesterday, 21:46 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The new West Suffolk Council will decide on whether to pursue borough status once it has been created in 2019 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A decision on whether a new Suffolk council will pursue ‘borough’ status will not be made until at least later next year, it has been decided.

Man pleads guilty to being twice over drink driving limit and causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Yesterday, 16:07 Will Jefford
Philip Bloomfield admitted the charges at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man has plead guilty to causing injury by dangerous driving at Ipswich Magistrates court today after a woman was left with life threatening injuries following a car crash on the A1120.

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

Yesterday, 19:18 Suzanne Day
There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

There is good news for bargain hunters in Stowmarket as a discount store bids to make a return to the town.

Essex fire crews called to Colchester bedroom fire

44 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
The fire took place on Hunwicke Road in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crews from Colchester and Wivenhoe have been called out to a bedroom fire in Colchester this evening.

Suffolk company develops unique technology to defend our devices against cyber-attacks

Yesterday, 17:53 Jessica Hill
Professor Klaus McDonald-Maier of Metrarc

A ground-breaking tech company that recently relocated from Cambridge to Suffolk has been working with University of Essex researchers on technology designed to make our online data safer.

BBC newsreader and Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce awards Suffolk company for its adventurous spirit

Yesterday, 17:52 Jessica Hill
The Go Ape team with Fiona Bruce

From its ‘Go Bananas’ HQ in Bury St Edmunds, this forest advanture company now employs more than 1,000 people across the UK and the US.

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

Yesterday, 16:55 Will Jefford
The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

Multi-million pound plans to transform a Suffolk RAF base into the first permanent international site for US fighter jets have been announced.

Most read

Two hours of mayhem on Suffolk’s roads causing delays on A14 and A12

The A14 at J51 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Staff at Brooklands Primary School, Brantham, ‘whooped with joy’ after learning of their £1m Euromillions win

The Brooklands Primary School staff who won the Euromillions

Man pleads guilty to being twice over drink driving limit and causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Philip Bloomfield admitted the charges at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Store all set to be lit up for Christmas

The Boots store in Sudbury which is about to have Christmas lights put up round the building. Picture: NICKI DIXON

Video Injured woman, 79, kept warm by ‘hero dog’ while waiting hours for ambulance

Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Cash from town centre car parking falls by £400,000 in a year

St Edmundsbury Borough Council is getting less money from its car parks in Bury St Edmunds town centre. Pictured is the Arc surface car park Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24