Will Hurricane Lorenzo bring problems later this week? Or will it miss East Anglia?

PUBLISHED: 09:13 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 29 September 2019

Could we be heading for more storms over Suffolk? Woodbridge Tide Mill pictured before a strom by reader Hayley Havers

As East Anglia woke up to a wet and blustery Sunday morning, there was a warning that Britain could be in the path of the tail end of a powerful Atlantic hurricane later this week.

Hurricane Lorenzo is currently being tracked by weather experts on both sides of the Atlantic - and is believed to be the strongest storm ever seen so far east in the ocean.

It is currently heading towards the Azores, and while its intensity is expected to fall, its path could take it towards the UK on Wednesday night or Thursday.

But while its exact path is uncertain, weather experts agree that if it does reach the UK it will be much less intense than it is at present.

A spokesman for Norwich-based Weatherquest said: "It is still some way away and while some models do have it heading for the western side of the UK that could change but if it does reach this country it will just be a low pressure area with rain and some gusting winds - it won't be a hurricane then.

Will the remnants of Hurricane Lorenzo affect our weather? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWill the remnants of Hurricane Lorenzo affect our weather? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"It looks as if it may reach Britain overnight Wednesday/Thursday and most likely in the west - but there's still time for it to change and there are different models that have it in different places. But at this stage it doesn't look like a major event."

The weather for the next two or three days is expected to be changeable with sunshine and some quite heavy showers - and temperatures are expected to dip later this week to nearer the average for early October. Until now they have mainly been warmer than normal.

The rain over the last few days has brought welcome relief to many gardeners - but water companies and the Environment Agency would like to see much more over the next few months because there has been a serious lack of winter rain over the last three years.

This has left underground water levels very low and prompted fears of hosepipe bans being imposed next year if there is not some relief.

River levels have dropped in places - and farmers have been forced to reduce the amount of water they can take for their crops.

When rain has come over recent months it has tended to be so heavy that most of it just runs off into drains or rivers and flows away before it has a chance to seep into the ground.

