E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘It really is a whole other level’ - Suffolk I’m a Celeb Star Ruthie reveals tough conditions in Welsh castle

PUBLISHED: 21:30 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 21:31 30 November 2020

Suffolk singer and actress Ruthie Henshall was one of the contestants in I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here. Picture: ITV/Joel Anderson

Suffolk singer and actress Ruthie Henshall was one of the contestants in I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here. Picture: ITV/Joel Anderson

ITV/Joel Anderson

Suffolk I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here star Ruthie Henshall has spoken of the harsh reality of her castle experience, a day after leaving the show.

Ruthie, who moved to Suffolk as a teenager when her father David became editor of the EADT, said that the cold Welsh weather proved a challenge.

“It’s bitter, I kid you not,” she said. “And I think that’s a whole other level that’s been put on top of when they were in the jungle. At least they were warm.

“We had cold put on top of starving, disgusting food, vile trials. It really is a whole other level. The shower, oh my goodness. We were lucky if we got a couple of strands of our hair wet.

“If anybody ever looks at that show and thinks it looks easy, please come and talk to me, because it’s not. And everybody will come out and I bet you they will say the same thing.

“Honestly, I loved that experience and I loved it in a very odd way because it is difficult. But the camaraderie and the experience is one that very few people will ever get in their lives. And I’m really, really glad I did it and I met a load of lovely people. It makes me want to do more telly.”

Asked to sum up her experience in three words, Ruthie said: “Bitterly, brutally brilliant.”

You may also want to watch:

She also discussed sharing details of her relationship with Prince Edward during a discussion with campmate Shane Richie.

Ruthie said: “I might have made a certain joke about something to Shane which I had no idea was being listened to at the time. But it was for a laugh, we were having a good time and I have no regrets.”

Ruthie said she had no intention of discussing her royal relationship before she entered the castle but got “carried away”.

She said: “Because you are with people 24/7 and you’re having conversations that you just get carried away with and don’t quite realise how revealing it is.”

The actress said a “little bit” had been revealed and promised to “keep the rest firmly tucked away”.

MORE: Ruthie Henshall evicted from I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

I’m a Celeb continues on ITV 1 at 9pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

More Covid-19 cases at Ipswich Hospital than at any time during pandemic

Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals Pictures: ARCHANT

Suffolk records some of UK’s lowest Covid-19 infection rates - but Ipswich cases rise

Covid cases continue to fall everywhere except for in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘It really is a whole other level’ - Suffolk I’m a Celeb Star Ruthie reveals tough conditions in Welsh castle

Suffolk singer and actress Ruthie Henshall was one of the contestants in I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here. Picture: ITV/Joel Anderson

Get your hands on a 5-course takeaway Christmas dinner for £15 in Ipswich

Turkey ballotine with with porchetta stuffing, buttery mash, seasonal herby vegetables and cranberry jus- part of a £15 heat at home Christmas dinner available to collect in Ipswich this December Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Four arrested after week of action in Stowmarket

Four people were arrested following a week of action in Stowmarket Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown