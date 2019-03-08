Tributes paid to senior clergyman who loved the Suffolk he served

Archdeacon Ian Morgan from the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich has passed away

Tributes have been paid to the late archdeacon of Suffolk and former BBC Radio Suffolk presenter who has died following a long battle with illness.

On his appointment in 2012, the Archdeacon of Suffolk, then Rev Canon, Ian Morgan with the then Bishop of St Edmundsbury The Rt Rev Nigel Stock Picture: LUCY TAYLOR On his appointment in 2012, the Archdeacon of Suffolk, then Rev Canon, Ian Morgan with the then Bishop of St Edmundsbury The Rt Rev Nigel Stock Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

After suffering from ill health, The Venerable Ian Morgan died on Thursday, October 3, aged 62.

He had served as archdeacon for the county since 2012 after serving a variety of roles for the church in Ipswich since he was 26, as well as helping launch the local BBC radio station in 1990, before going on to present a popular Drive Time programme.

Radio Suffolk presenter Mark Murphy praised him for his help in his broadcasting career.

Outside of work, Ian served as chariman of the then Stoke High School's governing body for 16 years before stepping down in 2012, as well as a spell as president of the Ipswich Rotary Club.

Bishop Martin Seeley and Archdeacon Ian Morgan Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Bishop Martin Seeley and Archdeacon Ian Morgan Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A lover of all things Suffolk, Ian believed Ipswich was "one of the most underrated towns in England", praising the strong sense of social inclusion in the town and the way locals, newcomers, refugees and immigrants were made to feel welcome.

The Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of the St Edmundsbury and Ipswich Diocese, said: "We have lost a dear colleague and friend. Ian served this diocese in a variety of roles over many years and we have all valued his experience, knowledge, wisdom and wit.

"Throughout his illness his cheerfulness and compassion were never far away, manifestations of the faith that had borne him throughout his life.

The Archdeacon of Suffolk, Ian Morgan Picture: LUCY TAYLOR The Archdeacon of Suffolk, Ian Morgan Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

"The whole diocese will be grieving his death."

His first love - music - also saw him work as a professional musician, before returning to play the organ and conduct a small choir in recent years.

Other passions included supporting the Welsh national rugby union team, England Cricket and Brighton and Hove Albion, while making sure to keep up with local sport, news and current affairs.

A husband to Tracey and a much-loved father, grandfather, priest, colleague and friend, the diocese said he "will be dearly missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing him".

One of the great joys of ministry - Archdeacon of Suffolk the Venerable Ian Morgan (far right) with new new priests ordained at the cathedral in Bury St Edmunds and fellow senior clergy Picture: DIOCESE OF ST EDMUNDSBURY One of the great joys of ministry - Archdeacon of Suffolk the Venerable Ian Morgan (far right) with new new priests ordained at the cathedral in Bury St Edmunds and fellow senior clergy Picture: DIOCESE OF ST EDMUNDSBURY

Funeral arrangements and a thanksgiving service will be announced in due course, while the diocese ask all to remember Ian in their prayers.