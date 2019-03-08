Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man admits child porn offences

PUBLISHED: 05:04 13 March 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man who downloaded child porn has been ordered to register as a sex offender.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, March 12 was Ian Starling, 54, of Church Park, Stoke-by-Clare.

He pleaded guilty to three offences of making indecent images of children on or before May 8 last year.

Steven Dyble, for Starling, said his client had no previous convictions and was in employment.

He asked the court to consider making an order to allow Starling to attend an Internet sex offenders’ programme.

Judge John Devaux adjourned sentence on Starling until the week commencing April 23 to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared on him by the probation service.

“I’m not indicating what the sentence is likely to be,” said the judge.

He ordered Starling to sign the sex offenders’ register on an interim basis and made a sexual harm prevention order on the same terms.

Judge Devaux said Starling would be told the length of the two orders at the sentencing hearing

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Milk van crashes in west Suffolk spilling milk and glass across road and leaving driver with leg injuries

A man has suffered potentialy life-changing injuries in a crash on the A1092 near Clare Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Milk van crashes in west Suffolk spilling milk and glass across road and leaving driver with leg injuries

A man has suffered potentialy life-changing injuries in a crash on the A1092 near Clare Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge to close in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge will be closed from 7am. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk and Essex MPs prepare for more long days of Brexit debates

MPs in the House of Commons, London. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

New support offered to mothers looking to quit smoking in Suffolk

black and white view of a pregnant woman with one hand on her boom and holding a cigarette with other

‘It was eerily silent’: Memories of the Gillingham helicopter disaster five years on

The helicopter crash scene on farmland at Gillingham in Norfolk which killed four people. Picture: James Bass

Man admits child porn offences

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists