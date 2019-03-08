Man admits child porn offences

A Suffolk man who downloaded child porn has been ordered to register as a sex offender.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, March 12 was Ian Starling, 54, of Church Park, Stoke-by-Clare.

He pleaded guilty to three offences of making indecent images of children on or before May 8 last year.

Steven Dyble, for Starling, said his client had no previous convictions and was in employment.

He asked the court to consider making an order to allow Starling to attend an Internet sex offenders’ programme.

Judge John Devaux adjourned sentence on Starling until the week commencing April 23 to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared on him by the probation service.

“I’m not indicating what the sentence is likely to be,” said the judge.

He ordered Starling to sign the sex offenders’ register on an interim basis and made a sexual harm prevention order on the same terms.

Judge Devaux said Starling would be told the length of the two orders at the sentencing hearing