Plans to restore cooking school and cafe after devastating blaze

PUBLISHED: 11:40 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 26 October 2020

The ICE cafe and cooking school in Rougham, which is set to be restored after a fire Picture: MARK HEATH

Plans have been lodged to restore a Rougham warehouse used by a cafe and cooking school after the building was scorched in a fire earlier this year.

Firefighters tackling the blaze at the building in March Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIFirefighters tackling the blaze at the building in March Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Infusions Ltd’s centre in Lundy Court, which houses the ICE cook school and cafe, suffered extensive damage after a fire broke out in March.

Included in the revamp scheme are plans to make “modest” changes to the exterior of the property and install four new windows.

Smithers Purslow, who submitted the application on behalf of Infusions, said the owner “desperately” needs to restore the kitchen and cafe to generate an income.

Planning documents submitted with the application said: “The business requires an urgent restart of the cafe and kitchens with the cook school and shop following on. To this end the building layout has been modified to facilitate this.

“The general scale and appearance will remain unchanged from prior to the fire.”

