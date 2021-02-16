Video

Published: 7:00 PM February 16, 2021

A group of friends were spotted skating on the ice at Jubilee Gardens in Mildenhall, where the River Lark had flooded and frozen over. - Credit: Ibrahim Temiz

A group of keen skaters have been filmed taking to the ice in a frozen over field in the centre of Mildenhall as temperatures dipped below freezing.

The group were filmed skating in Jubilee Gardens, next to Sainsbury's in the centre of Mildenhall, where the River Lark had overflowed and the water had completely frozen over.

The video was posted online at the weekend by Ibrahim Temiz, who was part of the group, and received loads of positive comments.

One person, who has lived in the town all her life, said she had never seen anything like it before.

The group are shown skating backwards and round in circles on the patch of frozen water, which can't have been much more than a foot deep.

There were no safety concerns as the group were filmed on the edge of the water - which was surface water which had overflowed from the river due to recent snowfall brought by Storm Darcy.

The last time this has been pictured happening in the area was back in 2018, over the border in Norfolk, when the fields and marshes of Welney iced over for the first time in almost a decade - creating one of the biggest natural ice rinks in the country.

It was the moment some keen ice skaters had been waiting years for, with many heading out with their skates to glide across the ice.

On the ice at Welney are skaters Sally Vernon and Brian Shand. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

Although Roger Giles, from Fen Skating, stressed for people to stay safe and that they skated at their own risk, many seized the opportunity to revive a popular tradition that dates as far back as the 19th century.

Back then, ice skating competitions would be held with thousands travelling from as far away as Holland to take part.

In recent years, warm winters has meant ice skaters in the Fens have not been able to practice the sport since 2010.