Free skating in Felixstow continues this week
- Credit: Felixstowe BID
A free open-air ice skating rink remains in place in Felixstowe town centre this week - and you don't need to pre book.
The rink was part of a weekend of festive celebrations organised by Felixstowe BID (Business Improvement District).
As well as the synthetic ice rink at Great Eastern Square, there were live bands at The Triangle and performers in the town over the weekend.
The events were staged in order to help increase footfall in the town after what has been a very difficult year for traders, while bringing some Christmas cheer to families and shoppers.
Felixstowe BID manager, Sheline Gledhill, said: "It was wonderful to see people enjoying the activities and entertainment at both sites.
"We thank everyone involved in making it such a success
"Our shops, restaurants and cafes remain open for business, and it was great to see the town so busy.”
The ice rink is open until Tuesday, December 21 and is free of charge. There is no need to book, just turn up at the venue.