Police patrols follow reports of dangerous off-road bike riding
Suffolk Constabulary
Police will be carrying out patrols in a Suffolk village following reports of off-road motorbikes being ridden dangerously.
Safer neighbourhood team officers conducted patrols in Icklingham, near Mildenhall, in response to reports of anti-social vehicle use on Sunday.
Police said a number of incidents were subsequently reported to have taken place on previous weekends in the area of Temple Bridge and West Street.
Police are expected to return in coming weeks.
A force spokesman said: “Patrols were carried out after officers received a report of off-road motorbikes being ridden in a dangerous manner and at excess speed along West Street.
“Whilst officers were present, other residents approached them and made further reports that, at weekends particularly, there are multiple off-road bikers riding down West Street in a dangerous manner, including excessive speed and pulling manoeuvres.”
