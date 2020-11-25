E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police patrols follow reports of dangerous off-road bike riding

25 November, 2020 - 11:30
Police investigated reports of anti-social off-road motorbike riding in Icklingham at the weekend Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police will be carrying out patrols in a Suffolk village following reports of off-road motorbikes being ridden dangerously.

Safer neighbourhood team officers conducted patrols in Icklingham, near Mildenhall, in response to reports of anti-social vehicle use on Sunday.

Police said a number of incidents were subsequently reported to have taken place on previous weekends in the area of Temple Bridge and West Street.

Police are expected to return in coming weeks.

A force spokesman said: “Patrols were carried out after officers received a report of off-road motorbikes being ridden in a dangerous manner and at excess speed along West Street.

“Whilst officers were present, other residents approached them and made further reports that, at weekends particularly, there are multiple off-road bikers riding down West Street in a dangerous manner, including excessive speed and pulling manoeuvres.”

