Visit a 'garden that glows' at Suffolk's new winter experience

Ickworth House will host a new winter experience for the run-up to Christmas. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A brand new sound and light experience will be held over 15 nights in the run-up to Christmas at the stunning grounds of Ickworth House.

The winter experience, which will invite visitors to explore the gothic nature of the grounds' Victorian stumpery - will see gnarled roots light up and sounds of nature being echoed at night as visitors head down the beautiful trail.

Starting on Friday, November 22, Ickworth's Light Night will also be serving artisan food and drinks from the house's West Wing Cafe and keeping the gift shop open until late.

Jack Lindfield, assistant head gardener at Ickworth House, near Bury St Edmunds, said: "We are really looking forward to Ickworth's Light Night, it's been something that we have wanted to do for a few years now and we feel the Stumpery lends itself perfectly to this type of experience."

Evergreen trees will also be lit against the backdrop of the 18th century Rotunda, to celebrate Ickworth's formal gardens in a completely new way.

"The stumpery was created with trees that were uprooted during the Second World War, when fields were sown for 'Dig to Victory'," continued Jack.

"The stumpery has a very secretive feel about it, hidden within the evergreen backdrop of the Italianate garden, this concealed gem boasts a significant amount of planting and structure."

Ickworth House hopes the new winter experience will give visitors a chance to kick start their festive celebrations.

Jack continued: ". Everyone who walks through the stumpery finds different elements that they like. For me it's the contrast between the gnarled and dark stumps against the delicate and verdant planting, working together to create a very natural yet moody feel.

"It also has plenty of nods to the grandeur Italianate garden with its evergreen foliage and its enclosed, grotto like pathways.

"We can't wait to see how it looks in the evening, transformed by light and sound."

You can book tickets here for just £11 and under 5s go free with your ticket.

Time slots range from 4.30pm to 9pm.