Iconic Suffolk music venue set for expansion

An iconic creative arts centre in Stowmarket will welcome more punters and actors as they expand into a neighbouring building.

The John Peele Centre for Creative Arts is taking over the former Natwest bank building.

The former building at 11 Market Place, which was also once used as the town's Assembly Rooms, will offer flexible space that could be used to create an alternative entrance to the John Peel Centre from the marketplace.

The expansion will also create more space for music, art, performance, and a range of community uses for the whole town to enjoy.

The creative arts centre opened for the first time in 2011 and has a number of up-and-coming singers and bands and theatre on its stage.

Proposals for the space will be shared with the local community for their views and feedback before a final masterplan is developed.

Sarah Wilkin, chief executive of the John Peel Centre, said: “We are delighted that the John Peel Centre is now able to start turning dreams into reality and begin our planned expansion and integration into 11 Market Place.

"We thank Mid Suffolk District Council for its generosity and look forward to creating a dynamic music, arts, and cultural hub that supports and fosters the energy of local people and facilitates wider enjoyment of the arts.”

Mid Suffolk District Council purchased the building in 2017 to ensure this prominent, historic building could be developed for a range of activities to support the economic and cultural growth in Stowmarket.

Councillor Harry Richardson, cabinet member for economic growth, said: “The official handover of 11 Market Place to the John Peel Centre not only marks the potential for growth of an important cultural space, but also supports the wider Stowmarket vison to bring more art, leisure and entertainment to the heart of the town.”