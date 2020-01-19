E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Overnight frosts to continue until middle of next week

PUBLISHED: 11:33 19 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:33 19 January 2020

A cyclist braves the cold weather and leaves a track in the snow in Holywells Park. Photo taken in 2018. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Icy weather is set to continue for the next couple of days - but there is no chance of snow.

Temperatures plummeted this weekend, with some places in the region reaching as low as -4C overnight.

But the overnight frosts are unlikely from the middle of next week as it is set to be milder.

Earlier in the week Public Health England (PHE) urged people to prepare for cold weather conditions and look out for those most at-risk.

READ MORE: Severe cold weather alert issued - but will it snow?

Fred Best, a forecaster with Weatherquest, said dry conditions meant snow was "not really at all likely".

He said: "There could be more in the way of mist and fog overnight on Sunday and into Monday morning, and similarly Monday night into Tuesday morning.

"In terms of rain and snow, it will be dry during that period and dry from Wednesday onwards."

For the first part of the week day-time temperatures are likely to be 5-7C, rising to 7/8C as the week goes on, and overnight Tuesday is likely to see the last widespread frost.

Currently no Met Office weather warnings are in place in the eastern region, but there is a yellow warning for fog in the Birmingham and Manchester areas.

