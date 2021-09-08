News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Five things to do in Suffolk this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:30 PM September 8, 2021   
There was a bumper crowd of almost 23,000 at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Here are some ideas for days out in Suffolk this weekend - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

From live wrestling to comedy nights, this weekend is action packed in Suffolk and there are a wide range of activities on for you and your family to enjoy.

Here we bring you five days out ideas for the weekend.

Live Wrestling

Start your weekend off with a bang as Dynamic Over The Top Action returns to Ipswich at the Music Room on Duke Street with its Suffolk Slam. 

Megaslam Wrestling, visiting Felixstowe

Live wrestling returns to Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Fan favourite wrestlers will be in action with what is set to be a great night of wrestling. 

Where: The Music Room, Ipswich 

When: Friday, September 10 - 7pm

Cost: Family ticket - £30 


Woodbridge Mind, Body and Spirit Festival 

The Woodbridge Mind, Body and Spirit festival is returning to offer wellbeing advice and taster treatments. 

Keith Goodwin, from Healing Alchemy, performed healing at the Woodbridge Mind Body Spirit Festival i

The Woodbridge Mind, Body and Spirit Festival will have over 40 stalls selling jewellery

There will be over 40 stands at the festival along with free workshops with live music and readings.

When: Saturday, September 11 - Sunday, September 12 

Where: Woodbridge Community Hall, Station Road, Woodbridge, Suffolk, IP12 4AU

Cost: £5 for both days


Brew Camp

A great opportunity for home beer brewers to meet up for a relaxing weekend of beer, brewing and barbecues. 

The East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival getting underway on Sarturday, May 4 Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

The Fat Cat comedy club returns to the Apex in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Mariam Ghaemi

There will be a Q&A from local brewers about how best to brew beet and Smoked Moon BBQ Kitchen will be on site to provide an amazing array of foods. 

There is only a limited amount of tickets available for this event. 

Where: Little Earth Project Brewery, Mill Green, Edwardstone, CO10 5PX

When: Friday, September 10 - Saturday, September 11

Cost: Tickets start at £10 and can be purchased online


Comedy Club

The Fat Cat Comedy club's monthly comedy night returns this weekend with great acts set to bring their best gags.

This is the first show after the forced closure because of the pandemic.

Where: The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

When: Sunday, September 12 - 8pm 

Cost: £13.50 


Ipswich Town game

Watch Ipswich Town take on Bolton Wanders at Portman Road this weekend in the Sky Bet League One. 

Fans back at Portman Road.

Be part of the crowd at Portman Road - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town's last home game was on Saturday, August 28 which saw the team draw 2-2 with AFC Wimbledon.

Where: Portman Road

When: Saturday, September 11 - 3pm kick off 

Cost: Tickets start at £20 per adult and £3 for under 12s


Days Out Guide
Music
Comedy
Suffolk

