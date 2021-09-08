Five things to do in Suffolk this weekend
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller
From live wrestling to comedy nights, this weekend is action packed in Suffolk and there are a wide range of activities on for you and your family to enjoy.
Here we bring you five days out ideas for the weekend.
Live Wrestling
Start your weekend off with a bang as Dynamic Over The Top Action returns to Ipswich at the Music Room on Duke Street with its Suffolk Slam.
Fan favourite wrestlers will be in action with what is set to be a great night of wrestling.
You may also want to watch:
Where: The Music Room, Ipswich
When: Friday, September 10 - 7pm
Most Read
- 1 The 10 best places to eat in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor
- 2 Film crew spotted in Suffolk village
- 3 Look inside £2M property in Suffolk's most expensive village
- 4 Could you offer these rescue animals a forever home?
- 5 Pub manager apologises after disabled woman left 'humiliated'
- 6 'Be responsible' - caution urged as Covid cases rise in Suffolk town
- 7 7 ways to keep spiders out of your home during their autumn mating season
- 8 BMW convertible stolen while on test drive
- 9 Firefighters tackle field and combine harvester fire
- 10 Stuart Watson: It's gonna take time... to do it right
Cost: Family ticket - £30
Woodbridge Mind, Body and Spirit Festival
The Woodbridge Mind, Body and Spirit festival is returning to offer wellbeing advice and taster treatments.
There will be over 40 stands at the festival along with free workshops with live music and readings.
When: Saturday, September 11 - Sunday, September 12
Where: Woodbridge Community Hall, Station Road, Woodbridge, Suffolk, IP12 4AU
Cost: £5 for both days
Brew Camp
A great opportunity for home beer brewers to meet up for a relaxing weekend of beer, brewing and barbecues.
There will be a Q&A from local brewers about how best to brew beet and Smoked Moon BBQ Kitchen will be on site to provide an amazing array of foods.
There is only a limited amount of tickets available for this event.
Where: Little Earth Project Brewery, Mill Green, Edwardstone, CO10 5PX
When: Friday, September 10 - Saturday, September 11
Cost: Tickets start at £10 and can be purchased online.
Comedy Club
The Fat Cat Comedy club's monthly comedy night returns this weekend with great acts set to bring their best gags.
This is the first show after the forced closure because of the pandemic.
Where: The Apex, Bury St Edmunds
When: Sunday, September 12 - 8pm
Cost: £13.50
Ipswich Town game
Watch Ipswich Town take on Bolton Wanders at Portman Road this weekend in the Sky Bet League One.
Town's last home game was on Saturday, August 28 which saw the team draw 2-2 with AFC Wimbledon.
Where: Portman Road
When: Saturday, September 11 - 3pm kick off
Cost: Tickets start at £20 per adult and £3 for under 12s