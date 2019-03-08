Sunshine and Showers

Man caught on CCTV selling drugs to University of Essex students

PUBLISHED: 07:30 13 March 2019

Ikanniwa Faseyi was caught selling drugs on the University of Essex's Colchester campus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ikanniwa Faseyi was caught selling drugs on the University of Essex's Colchester campus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A Colchester man who was caught on CCTV selling cannabis to students on the University of Essex campus will be sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday, March 12 was Ikanniwa Faseyi,19, of Avon Way, Colchester, who admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply on January 14 last year.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, told the court that Faseyi was caught on CCTV supplying four £10 packets of cannabis to students on the campus at the University of Essex.

Judge John Devaux adjourned sentence until the week commencing April 15 for a pre-sentence report.

“Please understand that the fact I am renewing your bail and have asked for a pre-sentence report is no indication as to what sentence will be passed,” said the judge.

The court heard that the case had been hanging over Faseyi for more than a year.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

