Huge cannabis farm with plants worth £400k found at house

PUBLISHED: 13:21 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 16 December 2019

Nearly £400,000 worth of the drug was found at the house Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

Archant

A Newmarket man who filled his home with cannabis plants worth nearly £400,000 in a "sophisticated operation" has been jailed for a year.

The house, as well as two outbuildings, were filled with cannbis plants Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, was arrested in April after officers found his four bedroom house, as well as two outbuildings, packed with plants.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to producing a class B drug at Cambridge Crown Court last Thursday before being sentenced to a year in prison.

Pc Alan Tregilgas said: "This was a sophisticated operation that would have put a lot of cannabis on the streets.

Plugs filled the sockets to keep the operation running Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

"I am pleased we have managed to disrupt this and that Aga has been jailed.

"I hope this sends a clear message that we will work hard to find and destroy cannabis farms and put the people behind them before the courts."

