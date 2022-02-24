News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Illegal abstraction' turns water supply yellow

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 6:45 PM February 24, 2022
EADT - News Pics by Alex Fairfull 08-03-11 A vox pop on villages suffering the cost of high petr

The village of Mendlesham's water supply was turned yellow earlier today - Credit: Alex Fairfull

People in Mendlesham were left shocked after an "illegal abstraction" caused water in a handful of homes to run yellow.

A post in the Spotted in Mendlesham Facebook group described the situation on Thursday morning as "disgusting" while others confirmed that their water supplies were also compromised. 

A spokesperson for Essex & Suffolk Water said: “Earlier this morning, we were contacted by a small handful of customers who were experiencing discoloured water in the Mendlesham area of Suffolk.

“A distribution technician was sent straight out to investigate, and checked our networks for any leaks or bursts in the area.

“Investigations confirmed that this discolouration has been caused by an illegal abstraction of water from our network without our permission.

“While our investigations are ongoing, we would ask customers to contact us if they spot anyone abstracting, so we can look to take this matter further. Things to look out for include standpipes sticking out of the ground, work being done by people not in our unform and leaks in unusual areas.

“Discoloured water is caused when a water main is disturbed, which can cause harmless natural deposits inside the pipework to come loose.

“If customers do experience this, we ask them to run their kitchen tap until it clears.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank customers for their assistance in helping us track down the person(s) responsible for causing this issue.

"To report any information, please contact us on 0345 782 0999. For more information on discolouration and water quality, customers can visit eswater.co.uk/services/water/water-quality/discolouration/.”

