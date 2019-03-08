Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Illegal immigrants jailed after discovery of cannabis factory

PUBLISHED: 10:38 25 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 25 May 2019

Daniel Muhaj, 30, of Redgrave, who admitted producing cannabis.

Daniel Muhaj, 30, of Redgrave, who admitted producing cannabis.

Archant

Two illegal immigrants who were arrested following the discovery of a large cannabis factory in a small village on the Norfolk/Suffolk border have each been jailed for 20 months.

Eglant Selenica, 35, of Redgrave, who admitted producing cannabis.Eglant Selenica, 35, of Redgrave, who admitted producing cannabis.

Police raided an industrial unit in Redgrave, near Diss, on Monday, March 25, after an electrician who was working in the area noticed the small of cannabis, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Officers found more than 800 cannabis plants, a large amount of hydroponics equipment and paraphernalia inside the premise at Redgrave Business Centre on the edge of the village.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron, prosecuting said the potential street value of the cannabis was estimated at £348,000- £497,000.

Before the court were Eglant Selenica, 35, and 30-year-old Daniel Muhaj, both of Redgrave, who admitted producing cannabis.

Sentencing them Judge John Devaux said: " I sentence you on the basis that you were both being exploited and you were what is commonly known as gardeners in this business."

You may also want to watch:

The court heard that two men - not the defendants - rented the industrial unit in October 2018 claiming they needed somewhere to store materials.

Police officers who attended the premises after an electrician noticed the smell of cannabis gained entry through a metal grill and found a large scale cannabis factory in five rooms containing a total of 829 cannabis plants in different states of maturity.

The two defendants, who didn't speak English, were found at an early stage of the search and were arrested.

The court heard that Muhaj had arrived illegally in the U.K. in the back of a lorry a month before his arrest.

The cost of being brought into the country was £8,000 and he was told he had to work in the cannabis factory to pay off the debt, said Philip Farr, prosecuting.

Stephen Mather for Selenica said his client had come to the UK illegally from Albania about four months before his arrest.

He was going to be paid £1,500 a month to water the cannabis plants but had only been there for 20 days when he was arrested and hadn't received any payment.

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We will make good what’s happened ‘ - company boss after chemical spill

The scene of the chemical leak from the Cornelius Specialties plant in Rookwood Way, Haverhill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We will make good what’s happened ‘ - company boss after chemical spill

The scene of the chemical leak from the Cornelius Specialties plant in Rookwood Way, Haverhill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk villages cut off as Network Rail closes two main roads near Ipswich

Work has started to rebuild Westerfield level crossing, Picture: PAUL GEATER

Crews battle fire in King’s Forest in west Suffolk

Four fire crews are at the scene of a fire in Wordwell, Suffolk Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Illegal immigrants jailed after discovery of cannabis factory

Daniel Muhaj, 30, of Redgrave, who admitted producing cannabis.

Suffolk MP Matt Hancock confirms Conservative leadership bid

West Suffolk MP Matthew Hancock. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Weekend of rail disruption faces passengers across Suffolk

There are delays across the Suffolk rail network over the May 2019 Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists