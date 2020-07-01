Man arrested in connection with illegal streaming of premium TV channels

A 24-year-old was arrested in the Hollesley area in connection with the illegal streaming of premium TV channels. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man in Hollesley has been arrested in connection with illegal streaming of premium television channels.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Tuesday 30 June, officers from the Cyber and Serious Organised Crime team executed a warrant at a property in the Hollesley area near Woodbridge regarding the illegal streaming of premium TV channels and other copyrighted content to thousands of people over the internet.

While at the property officers were able to disable the suspected illegal streams and deliver an on-screen message to those watching that the material they were accessing was believed to be unlawful.

Officers are aware there is further speculation that the message they displayed on the stream was thought to be a hoax displayed by the suspect, but the police have reiterated that it was a genuine police warning issued as part of their operation.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of facilitating others to commit the offence of obtaining services dishonestly, as well as concealing or converting criminal property.

The suspect was questioned at Suffolk Constabulary’s Martlesham HQ and has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.