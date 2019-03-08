Police release images of four men following two separate break-ins at home in Witham

Police in Essex have released images of four men they wish to speak to in connection with two separate burglaries at the same property in Witham.

A home off Allectus Way was broken into at around 5.45pm on Tuesday, January 29 and then again at around 4pm on Tuesday, February 19.

According to a police spokesman, jewellery and cash was stolen during the break-ins.

He said: “We want to identify these four men in connection with our investigation into these separate incidents.”

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist officers in their investigation are asked to call Braintree CID on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report online at www.crime-stoppers-uk.org