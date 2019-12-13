Immigration services investigate after seven people found in lorry

The lorry was found by police in a layby on the A11 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

An incident where seven people were found in the back of a lorry on the Suffolk border with Cambridgeshire has been handed over to immigration officers.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary confirmed they were called to a lorry on the A11, near Newmarket, on Thursday morning.

Police found seven people in the back of the vehicle, which was parked in a layby, before handing over the case for immigration services to investigate.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: "We were called at 11.52am on Thursday with reports of a number of people in the back of a lorry on the northbound carriageway of the A11 near Bottisham.

"Officers located the vehicle in a layby.

"None of the seven people who were found in the back of the vehicle were injured, and the driver was not arrested.

"The investigation and welfare of the people involved will be dealt with by immigration services."

The incident comes weeks after 39 Vietnamese nationals were found dead in the back of a lorry in Grays, Essex.