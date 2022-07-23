UK's first llama wheelchair for 'sweet-natured' Imogene

Olivia Boland and Holly Warren with Imogene the Llama who is trying to regain the use of her legs with the assistance of a custom made wheels. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A fluffy, 'sweet-natured' llama who lives on a farm near Bury St Edmunds has been given another chance at life by her owner who has built the UK's first llama wheelchair.

Imogene the llama, who was born at Tostock Animal Park five years ago, has a spinal curvature which has resulted in partial paralysis in her legs.

Tostock Animal Farm owner Olivia Boland first noticed Imogene was dragging her back legs slightly in May.

Up until that point, Imogene had been running, drinking and playing like any other llama.

On Sunday, May 29, one of the farm staff noticed Imogene sunbathing in the paddock but soon realised something more serious was afoot when she couldn't get up.

A vet was called and they identified a spinal curvature, gesturing to how the path from her neck to her tail was meant to be a completely straight line.

Olivia added: "They're such fluffy animals, so you can't usually see their spines. The vet said there was no surgical way to correct it and I was very sad as she's only five years old."

Imogene the llama is receiving special treatment to regain the use of her legs.

Imogene received five rounds of anti-inflammatory painkillers and was able to walk around the paddock for a short while, though relapsed relatively quickly.

Olivia said: "I sat down next to her in the paddock and her big eyes were looking straight at me. She's so sweet-natured - I couldn't give up on her, I couldn't put her down.

"She was still eating ferociously and drinking plenty of water so I knew this wasn't an animal ready to go."

After trying a variety of different remedies, Olivia came up with the idea of building Imogene a wheelchair to promote muscle progression as a form of physiotherapy.

A specialised wheelchair has been made for Imogene to prevent muscle regression.

Farm volunteer Chris Sewell used to be a tractor mechanic and welded together some metal gates and a saddle to create a rough first version.

Olivia said: "She was so happy when she could finally stand up with the aid of the wheelchair. She still can't walk by herself, but it's a way of us moving her out onto the grass so she can be outside."

Farm owner Olivia is hoping she will be on her way to walking again before the rain and mud of the winter months make it too difficult for the wheels to move.