E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Imported packages containing weapons and drugs seized under new system

PUBLISHED: 09:04 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:13 17 November 2020

An air weapon which was seized under the new project Picture: ESSEX POLICE

An air weapon which was seized under the new project Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

More than 120 imported packages containing weapons and drugs have been intercepted by police in the past nine months under a new project.

Essex Police and Border Force have been working together on a faster referral system for dealing with drugs, prohibited weapons and firearms components which are flown into the UK via a postal hub near Heathrow.

The project – called Operation Gloss – has been highlighted for praise by home secretary and Witham MP Priti Patel.

UK Border Force staff identify suspicious packages that come in via international mail and pass them to Essex Police for investigation.

Ms Patel said: “Knife crime and serious violence wreak havoc in our communities, which is why we are giving police forces more resources and powers to keep the public safe.

A knife seized in the operation Picture: ESSEX POLICEA knife seized in the operation Picture: ESSEX POLICE

“Action like Operation Gloss, along with the wider efforts of police, Border Force and other law enforcement agencies, are vital when it comes to stopping dangerous weapons reaching our streets.”

MORE: Rise in cautions and convictions for knife and weapon offences

Since the new referral system started in February, Essex Police has received 123 notifications about suspicious packages, with 67 containing weapons and 56 containing drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Lewis Basford, of the serious violence unit, said: “Ultimately we’re making sure these weapons and drugs don’t get onto the streets of Essex.

“Working with Border Force, we are quickly identifying buyers and taking appropriate action.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has praised Operation Gloss Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHome Secretary Priti Patel has praised Operation Gloss Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Sometimes we find that people buy items online and don’t realise they are illegal in the UK. In those cases, our approach is primarily to explain and educate.

“But we are also identifying individuals who are knowingly committing offences but think they can get away with it. They won’t.”

Weapons that have been seized include flick knives and samurai swords, which are illegal to import.

In one case someone had bought an extendable baton to protect their dog from being attacked by another dog. In another, someone had bought a samurai sword to display on their wall.

More than 120 packages have been intercepted Picture: ESSEX POLICEMore than 120 packages have been intercepted Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The partnership work comes ahead of new legislation, which will make it an offence to possess certain weapons in a private place, and to deliver or arrange deliver certain weapons.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Person stabbed after two fights in north Suffolk

One person has been stabbed after two incidents in Blythburgh and Holton Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Business Awards 2020: Winners revealed live

East Anglian Daily Times Suffolk Business Awards 2020. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Imported packages containing weapons and drugs seized under new system

An air weapon which was seized under the new project Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Product manager tells Grenfell inquiry of ‘dishonest’ acts at Suffolk firm

Jonathan Roper, former assistant product manager at insulation makers Celotex, giving evidence to the Grenfell Tower inquiry in London. Picture: Grenfell Tower Inquiry/PA Wire

Coronavirus case rate in Ipswich drops – but rest of the county sees a rise

Police in Ipswich town centre on the first day of lockdown earlier this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN