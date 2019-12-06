Huge turn around for nursing home slammed by watchdog

A nursing home plunged into special measures after a watchdog spotted signs of abuse has undergone a huge transformation - and is now rated 'good' in all areas.

Care Quality Commission inspectors slammed Eastcotts Care Home with Nursing, in Calford Green near Haverhill, back in May after they discovered "institutional and unsafe" practices.

However, a glowing report was published about the home this week - with experts praising staff for taking immediate action and tackling the problems head on.

Care home bosses said they are "thrilled" with the new rating, which they feel is well deserved.

Inspectors wrote: "We had significant and multiple concerns at our last inspection and rated the home 'inadequate' in all key questions and overall.

However, at this inspection, we found significant improvements.

"The home had clear leadership and there was a stability which was commented on by everyone we spoke with."

Bosses quickly appointed a care consultancy company after being hit with the 'inadequate' rating and a registered manager was recruited, who immediately began to address the shortfalls.

Staffing levels were reviewed and immediately increased, inspectors added.

People felt safe again at the nursing home, which at the time of this latest inspection in October was caring for 36 people. One person said: "I need a lot of help with most things, but I always feel safe."

While a relative added: "The staff are tolerant, kind and make sure [family member] is okay. I can go away on holiday knowing they are safe."

Significant improvements were found, including:

- People were now protected from the risk of abuse and avoidable harm by staff.

- The environment was clean and well maintained, with a number of aesthetically appealing improvements made.

- People provided with a nutritious and varied diet, and a choice of food.

Manager Marie Smale said: "The whole team here have worked so hard since the last inspection and we, along with our residents and relatives, are absolutely thrilled with the well deserved good outcome."

The 'good' rating, which applies to all assessment categories, lifts the home out of special measures.