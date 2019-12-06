E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Huge turn around for nursing home slammed by watchdog

06 December, 2019 - 16:30
Staff and residents at the Eastcotts Care Home and Nursing in Kedington, Suffolk Picture: ANGELA PARK

Staff and residents at the Eastcotts Care Home and Nursing in Kedington, Suffolk Picture: ANGELA PARK

ANGELA PARK

A nursing home plunged into special measures after a watchdog spotted signs of abuse has undergone a huge transformation - and is now rated 'good' in all areas.

Care Quality Commission inspectors slammed Eastcotts Care Home with Nursing, in Calford Green near Haverhill, back in May after they discovered "institutional and unsafe" practices.

However, a glowing report was published about the home this week - with experts praising staff for taking immediate action and tackling the problems head on.

Care home bosses said they are "thrilled" with the new rating, which they feel is well deserved.

Inspectors wrote: "We had significant and multiple concerns at our last inspection and rated the home 'inadequate' in all key questions and overall.

However, at this inspection, we found significant improvements.

"The home had clear leadership and there was a stability which was commented on by everyone we spoke with."

Bosses quickly appointed a care consultancy company after being hit with the 'inadequate' rating and a registered manager was recruited, who immediately began to address the shortfalls.

Staffing levels were reviewed and immediately increased, inspectors added.

People felt safe again at the nursing home, which at the time of this latest inspection in October was caring for 36 people. One person said: "I need a lot of help with most things, but I always feel safe."

While a relative added: "The staff are tolerant, kind and make sure [family member] is okay. I can go away on holiday knowing they are safe."

Significant improvements were found, including:

- People were now protected from the risk of abuse and avoidable harm by staff.

- The environment was clean and well maintained, with a number of aesthetically appealing improvements made.

- People provided with a nutritious and varied diet, and a choice of food.

Manager Marie Smale said: "The whole team here have worked so hard since the last inspection and we, along with our residents and relatives, are absolutely thrilled with the well deserved good outcome."

The 'good' rating, which applies to all assessment categories, lifts the home out of special measures.

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Will you visit Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Matchday Recap: Ipswich hold their nerve to win on penalties at Peterborough

Barry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

'I revise in bed' – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

Railway boss reassures passengers 'trains are safe' amid disruption

A spokesman from the RMT union has claimed the new trains are not safe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man charged with GBH after police officers allegedly sprayed with noxious liquid

Police were called to an address in Tonning Street, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE

More rail problems as train signalling fault causes severe disruption

The signalling problem is expected to cause disruption throughout the day to services across East Anglia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A12 reopened - young motorcyclist breaks multiple bones in serious crash

The female motorcyclist suffered a collision with a Honda car on the A12 outside Saxmundham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Town's four defeats have come without Norwood, but Lambert says team can cope without striker

James Norwood picked up his fifth booking of the season when remonstarting with the referee following Ipswich Town's controversially disallowed goal against Wycombe. Photo: Ross Hall
