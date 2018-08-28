Sunshine and Showers

Festival of Running event to hit Henham Park

PUBLISHED: 09:02 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:02 05 November 2018

Henham Park near Southwold, which hosts the Latitude Festival and the Grand Henham Steam Rally will now host the first ever Henham Park Festival of Running next year. Picture: James Bass

It is the picturesque home of the Latitude Festival and the Grand Henham Steam Rally.

And now Henham Park, near Southwold, will be adding a running festival to its portfolio of events – as the inaugural Henham Park Festival of Running will hit the startline in May next year.

The first ever Henham Park Festival of Running on May 12, 2019 is set to be a family-friendly running event combining three race distances – a 10k trail run, a 5k trail run and a 1k Fun Run around the lake.

The event – which has been put together by local organisers encouraged by the popularity of running, who are keen to see more sporting participation events around north Suffolk – has been organised independently of the owners of the estate.

While the focus of the event will be on running, there will also be yoga sessions, sporting equipment stands and many other lifestyle features including local musicians and food stalls.

The organisers have announced they are supporting mental health charity, Norwich and Central Norfolk Mind, and will donate 10 per cent of profits from the event to the charity as well as encouraging participants to raise money through their individual run.

With all of the courses ending up by crossing the finish line over the iconic bridge, the course winds through glades and past the hall before crossing the tape by the lake, where the main festival base will be. There will be prizes for winners in different age categories.

Marketing co-ordinator, Gareth Samuel, said: “I grew up just down the road and obviously it’s a beautiful part of the world where we are lucky to live.

“So when we went to Latitude Festival earlier this year we realised the park is a particularly stunning place to hold a running event. We also wanted to add a bit more to the races, like music and food stalls, to keep people entertained and help maintain that great feeling you get when you finish.”

Event co-ordinator, Maanik Chadda, added: “The response we’ve had so far has been overwhelming and we’re really excited about the event next May.

“The park itself is beautiful, we’ve been over the course several times and it really is a great place to run, with lots of different surfaces. We can’t wait to welcome everyone next spring.”

Registration is now open for this event and for more details visit www.henhamrunningfestival.co.uk

