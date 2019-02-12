Teens assault man outside library in Colchester town centre

A 58-year-old man was assaulted outside Colchester Library in the town centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A 58-year-old man was left with cuts and bruises after being assaulted by a group of teenagers in the centre of Colchester.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A teenage boy was also assaulted in High Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS A teenage boy was also assaulted in High Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident happened outside Colchester Library in Trinity Square, sometime between 5.15pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday, December 18 last year.

It was one of three similar incidents that day – when police believe the same group of teenagers were abusive towards shop staff at TX Maxx and River Island. A group of boys also assaulted a 17-year-old in High Street, stealing his rings.

A fourth incident, in which two girls were threatened, took place on Wednesday, December 19.

Three teenagers have since been arrested in connection with the incident in High Street.

Police are looking to speak to this man, who they believe may have been a witness to the incidents Picture: ESSEX POLICE Police are looking to speak to this man, who they believe may have been a witness to the incidents Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A 14-year-old boy from Colchester has been arrested on suspicion of theft and robbery, a 15-year-old boy from the town has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, and a third boy from Colchester, also aged 15, has been arrested on suspicion of assault, public order offences and robbery.

The 14-year-old was released under investigation, while enquiries continue, and both 15-year-old boys have been released on bail until March 15.

In addition, officers have voluntarily interviewed five teenagers in connection with the incidents that took place on Tuesday, December 18.

CCTV has been reviewed and officers are looking to identify the man pictured, who they are treating as a potential witness.

Police are asking him, or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, to contact PC Carly Mond in the Colchester local policing team on 101, quoting reference 42/186002/18, or report any information online.