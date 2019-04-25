Increase in emergency food parcels at Colchester Foodbank

Colchester Foodbank is reporting a rise in the number of emergeccy food parcels it handed out last year Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Colchester Foodbank has seen a dramatic rise in the number of emergency food parcels it handed out last year.

A total of 3,446, three-day emergency food parcels were handed out to 7,437 local people - 4,633 adults and 2,804 children - between April 2018 and March 2019.

This is a 13.6% increase in the same period last year.

The foodbank's figures match up with the national picture, with a record rise in foodbank use across the UK, the Trussell Trust has revealed today.

Colchester Foodbank believes the increase locally is because of people struggling with issues with Universal Credit such as five-week waits, issues with benefit payments and insecure work.

It adds that although it is not the only benefit payment people have been having problems with, the issues faced by people moving onto the new system are significant.

The foodbank has had to give emergency food and support to people waiting at least five-weeks for a first Universal Credit payment, not able to access support or receiving payments that too often aren't enough to cover the cost of essentials.

Rev Andrew Fordyce, chairman of Colchester Foodbank said: “No one should need a food bank's help and we want to see an end to local people needing emergency food at all.

“It doesn't have to be this way - our benefits system is supposed to protect us all from being swept into poverty.

“Universal Credit should be part of the solution but currently the five week wait is leaving many without enough money to cover the basics. This isn't right.

“Until we reach a future where food banks are no longer needed, we'll continue to provide vital support when it matters most.

“We're dedicated to ensuring that people in our community without enough money for food are able to access emergency support.

“Our vital work in the community has only been possible in the last year because of the incredible generosity shown by local people in donating food, time and funds. Thank you.”

For more information or to donate to the foodbank, visit colchester.foodbank.org.uk/give-help