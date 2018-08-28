Could independent retailer day help take the sting out of Black Friday?

Jill Barrett is the owner of Barretts store, which has been in Woodbridge town centre for almost 50 years. She is very concerned about the impact on footfall in the town centre of the rapidly-expanding Martlesham Heath retail park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Retailers in Woodbridge are getting ready to do battle with online traders this Christmas as they look to bring shoppers back to the high street.

Black Friday is the name given to the day after the Thanksgiving in the US and marks the start of the Christmas shopping season across the pond.

In recent years the day has become popular in the UK with millions of pounds being spent by shoppers on bargain deals.

Jill Barrett of Barretts of Woodbridge, a home interiors shop on Woodbridge’s Thoroughfare is now hoping to get her fellow town shop owners on board with a plan to play Black Friday at its own game.

With much of Black Friday shopping happening online Mrs Barrett is hoping to bring shoppers into the town centre with an event that she is calling Wonderful Woodbridge Day.

Mrs Barrett said that the town’s attitude to the recent street party had helped her with the idea.

“That Friday when Woodbridge had the judges was such a lovely day. Everybody pulled together. It would be good to have more days like that.”

Shop owners who would like to get involved in the event should get in touch with Mrs Barrett.

“If they have got an offer for the day send us a photo and we will promote it through Facebook and a newsletter,” she added.

The shop is also hoping to push the day on social media.

To get involved in Wonderful Woodbridge Day marketing@barretts.co.uk.