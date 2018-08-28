Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woodbridge retailers ready to tackle Black Friday sales

PUBLISHED: 17:28 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:33 22 November 2018

A number of Woodbridge retailers are backing the day Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A number of Woodbridge retailers are backing the day Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

A group of Woodbridge businesses have clubbed together to try and encourage shoppers back into Woodbridge for Black Friday.

Wonderful Woodbridge Friday is taking place today Picture: RACHEL EDGEWonderful Woodbridge Friday is taking place today Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The event, known as Wonderful Woodbridge Friday, will be taking place across 12 local businesses.

The event has been organised by Jill Barrett from local home interiors shop, Barretts of Woodbridge to try and tackle the American tradition.

Black Friday is the name given to the day after the Thanksgiving in the US and marks the start of the Christmas shopping season across the pond.

A range of different retailers are being represented by the special sale day.

TravelQuest, Dzo Dzo, Deben Travel, Homespun, Carbon Male, Holly Blue Boutique, Ninni Noo, Fanny and Frank, Sweet Dreams, Woodbridge Kitchen Company and Amore are among those taking part in the day.

Each store has selected their own deals for day which can be promoted under the Wonderful Woodbridge banner.

Barretts has promoted all of the offers on their social media and in the shop’s newsletter.

Store manager at Barretts of Woodbridge Michael Grist said: “We resisted Black Friday for such a long time and we felt that we needed to do something to get people from behind their computers and back into the high street.

“Woodbridge has been a finalist in the Great British High Street Awards so we thought it would be a great idea to have special offers for Black Friday and we decided to call it Wonderful Woodbridge Friday.

“It’s really encouraging people to come and see what a fantastic town we are and get lots of the local independents involved as well.”

Woodbridge received a highly commended award at the Great British High Street Awards, placing them second in the England category.

James Lightfoot, the chair of Choose Woodbridge had previously described the retailer day as “an excellent idea” which would build on the “feel good factor” of the competition.

Mr Grist said that reaction had been positive:“It’s been a really good incentive.

“People are getting bargains still but they are going to come in and experience what a joy Woodbridge is to come and visit.

“Come on down and have a look round there’s loads to see here.”

Topic Tags:

Poll How long should you keep child off school after a sickness bug?

16:57 Dominic Moffitt
Morland Primary School in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Parents at an Ipswich school have expressed concern after they were advised to contradict NHS guidelines and send their children back to school sooner after they have been ill.

‘Tell my wife I love her’ - final words of man, 76, killed by speeding driver

16:20 Jake Foxford
Kellie Tandy, 38, was driving in St Osyth when she hit 76-year-old Ronald Ramsey on May 11, 2017 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A Clacton woman was sentenced to three years and six months as a court heard the heart-rending last words of a 76-year-old man hit by her speeding car.

Life saver reiterates the need to learn basic first aid as she wins national award

16:18 Dominic Moffitt
Terry Hunt stands beside Lisa Perry who saved his life in May Picture: SADS

A woman who stepped in and performed life-saving CPR when former EADT and Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt collapsed in Ipswich town centre has once again been honoured for her actions.

Top staff at mental health trust move to different health service roles

14:25 Geraldine Scott
Left to right, Julie Cave, Dawn Collins, and Rebecca Driver. Photo: Archant

Top level staff at the region’s mental health trust are moving to new positions within Norfolk’s health service.

Could these two males assist Stoke Bridge attack inquiry?

14:18 Tom Potter
Police have issued footage of two males walking along Grey Friars Road at around 11.58pm on Saturday, November 3 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have issued CCTV of two males they believe could assist in the investigation into a motiveless attack near Ipswich town centre.

Updated Warning issued after elderly victims are scammed out of four figure sums of cash

14:03
A warning has been issues after two elderly people were scammed. Picture: Nick Butcher

Two OAPs have been “scammed” out of a large amount of money after a phone call from someone pretending to be the police.

Eastern Institute of Technology bid is ‘key to unlocking the potential of future generations’

13:25 Mariam Ghaemi
On Thursday, November 15, local MP Jo Churchill, Liz Truss MP and James Cartlidge MP met with Dr Nikos Savvas, Principal of West Suffolk College, to show their strong support for West Suffolk College’'s bid to become an Eastern Institute of Technology. Pictured at Westminster Picture: SUBMITTED

A “visionary and ambitious” bid to establish a pioneering multi-million pound centre for technology in the east has been put forward.

Most read

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018: Travel information

The packed Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre last year at Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Four-vehicle crash closes major Suffolk road

The crash happened near Earl Soham around 8.15am on November 22. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24