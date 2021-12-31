Warning to residents as fire crews battle huge industrial unit blaze
- Credit: Jane Jansen
Firefighters are telling people to keep their windows and doors shut as they battle a blaze at an industrial unit in Braintree.
Crews were called to the fire in Convent Lane at 12.30pm today, Friday, December 31.
A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival, crews reported that an industrial unit - measuring approximately 60 metres by 20 metres - was 100% alight. The unit is being used for storage.
"Crews are currently working to extinguish the fire."
One eyewitness said they saw "huge plumes of black smoke" and has counted numerous fire engines travelling to tackle the blaze.
Crews from Braintree, Colchester, Chelmsford, Halstead, Corringham Water Bowser and Witham Incident Command Unit are in attendance.
