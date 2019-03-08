Do you recognise this man?

Do you recognise this man? Police would like to trace him. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police have released an image of a man that they would like to trace in connection with an assault at a nightclub.

The incident occurred at around 3am on Sunday, July 14 at Infinity nightclub in East Street.

The victim, who was a 32-year-old man, was punched a number of times and sustained facial and head injuries which required hospital treatment.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the picture as he may be able to assist with their enquiries into the assault.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference number 41417/19.