Older person's fair held in Bury St Edmunds hailed a success

MP Jo Churchill at the older person's fair held at the Athenaeum in Bury St Edmunds Picture: JO CHURCHILL'S OFFICE Archant

An information event which brought together organisations and charities to highlight services for the elderly has been hailed a success.

Sue Smith, fundraising manager at My WiSH Charity, uses an atrial firbillation detection machine with Jo Churchll MP Picture: JO CHURCHILL'S OFFICE Sue Smith, fundraising manager at My WiSH Charity, uses an atrial firbillation detection machine with Jo Churchll MP Picture: JO CHURCHILL'S OFFICE

The Older Persons Information Fair, hosted by MP Jo Churchill, returned to Bury St Edmunds on Friday, May 10 to shine a spotlight on activities and opportunities in the community.

Representatives from groups, transport agencies, local government, businesses and care networks all attended the information fair and Mrs Churchill said she was delighted with how it went.

"It was really successful and well attended with a wide cross-section of organisations exhibiting," she said.

"What was interesting is that many of the people visiting told me they didn't want to slow down and that they were actually looking for opportunities to help their community.

"It was great to use the information fair to match these people with potential organisations - to the benefit of all."

Mrs Churchill also paid tribute to event sponsors Care UK, British Sugar and Barclays.

Similar events have also been held in Stowmarket and Needham Market and Mrs Churchill said she would now be exploring ideas for a health fair or an event aimed at local mums.