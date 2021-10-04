News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Firefighters rescue injured deer stuck in fencing

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:04 PM October 4, 2021   
A deer has been rescued by Suffolk fire crews in Ufford, near Woodbridge

An injured deer has been rescued by fire crews after getting stuck in fencing near Woodbridge.

Suffolk fire crews were called to Lower Ufford Road in Ufford shortly before 9am today.

Crew members arrived to find the deer had become trapped in a fence and had suffered an injury to its hind leg.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said two crews were working to free the deer.

RSPCA officers were also called to treat the animal for its injury.

Suffolk Live
Woodbridge News

